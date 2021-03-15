New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Potato Protein market was valued at USD 74.31 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 101.79 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Rising demand for organic food products and a snowballing number of health-related issues are major factors for the growth of the global potato protein market. Besides, rising demand for plant-derived polypeptides or amino acids from various end-use industries and health benefits offered by consumption of potato protein are other significant factors expected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecasted period. Raising livestock, beef, and dairy, in particular, involves high cost and has adverse effects on the environment. On the other hand, the fact that plant foods require less resource and capital and even reduce emissions of greenhouse gases is driving the market for manufacturing of potato protein.



The leading companies operating across the global Potato Protein market are listed below:



PPZ Niechlowie(Poland), TEREOS(France), Omega Protein Corporation(US), KMC Ingredients(Denmark), SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH(Germany), AKV Langholt(Denmark), Agrana(Austria), ROQUETTE(France), Sinofood Industrial Co., Limited, Avebe(Netherlands), Emsland Group(Germany), and TechSci Research, among others.



Potato protein is obtained under suitable conditions and is incredibly soluble and exhibit interesting foaming and emulsifying properties. The reason for the market's growth is the rising trend towards veganism and innovations from the manufacturer's end regarding the extraction technique and applications of these plant-based products across various fields. The need for food is multiplying as the world population is predictable to reach approximately 9 billion by 2050. An expansion in the agricultural area has a massive negative environmental impact and therefore faces a significant challenge. By changing the diet composition, allowing a larger part to be plant-based, the same land could feed more people. In 2017, preliminary draft released by Canada's new Food Guide reported that veganism was a top search trend in Canada which is ultimately expected to favor plant-based foods.



The potato protein market is segmented based on type, application, and geographical reach. Based on type, concentrate, and isolates are two forms. Based on the application, the global potato protein market is divided into food & beverages and feed. The food & beverage market segment is further segmented into meat, dairy, confectionery, processed foods, drinks, and sports nutrition.



By type, potato protein concentrates to be projected as the fastest-growing during the forecast period with a CAGR of about 4.4% Concentrates have high volume consumption in the feed industry



Asia Pacific is forecasted to emerge as the fastest-growing market with the CAGR 4.9%. The growth is attributed to various factors, such as increasing awareness about supplements, changing lifestyles, and demand for food supplements. Moreover, the rapidly expanding food sector, especially in emerging countries like India, will boost potato protein market growth further.



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the potato protein market on the basis of type, application, and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)



Isolates

Concentrates



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)



Food & Beverages

Feed

Other applications



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators



Chapter 4. Potato Protein Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Potato Protein Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Potato Protein Market Impact Analysis



4.2.1. Market driver analysis



4.2.1.1. Increasing popularity of potato protein due to its high nutritional value and benefits



4.2.1.2. Increasing consumption of dietary protein



4.2.1.3. Rapid expansion of the food industry



4.2.2. Market restraint analysis



4.2.2.1. Complexities in potato protein production



4.2.2.2. Lack of awareness among consumers



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis



4.4.1. Threat of New Entrants



4.4.2. Threat of Substitutes



4.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers



4.4.4. Bargaining Power of Customers



4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry



4.5. Potato Protein PESTEL Analysis



Continued…



