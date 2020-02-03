Potato Starch Market – Vodka Production to Drive Demand

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- As an end-user the food and beverages industry will play a crucial role in propelling the demand for potato starch on an upward growth curve between 2019 and 2029. One of the application of potato starch in the food and beverages industry includes production of vodka. Here, it is worth pointing out that in the United States of America, it forms the highest sold spirit. In fact, in the year 2016, sales volumes touched the 69.8 million 9 liter cases. It is also quite interesting here that Smirnoff, which is a leading brand in the vodka segment in the country, is also into production of potato based vodka.



Some of the other gluten free, potato-based vodka producing brands in the world include Blue Ice, Boyd and Blair, Chopin, Famous, Glacier, Grand Teton, Kissui, Luksusowa, Monopolowa, Portland, RWB, Schramm Organic, Vikingfjord, and Zodiac.



And, it is worth noting here that thanks to increasing levels of disposable and income high stress lifestyles, more and more people are adopting drinking as a habit. And, it is also worth noting here that in the United States alone 3 million people suffer from Gluten Intolerance. This translates to approximately 1% of the American population. Worldwide, the percentage is 1.4% and 0.7%, based on blood test and biopsy respectively.



New Diets to Boost Growth in Global Potato Starch Market Over the Forecast Period



Another significant factor leading to growth of the global potato starch market, as per an extensive research report that is prepared by TMR Research (TMRR), is the growing demand for supplements which are seeing an upward curve due to poor dietary habits of people. Owing to less time available and willingness to cook in the new-age consumer, demand for supplements to plug in nutritional gaps is on an upward rise.



And, thanks to more and more people turning vegan and vegetarian, the demand for plant based supplements is on all-time high. In the United States and the U.K. 6% and 1.16% of people claim to be vegans respectively. In absolute value, the number comes 600000 people in U.K. The increase from 2014 is 4x300%. And, in the United States, the increase is close to 6x500%. What is impressive is that veganism is catching on not only with people who are traditionally vegetarians but also in regions that are dominantly meat eating.



Europe to Lead Global Potato Starch Market Over the Forecast Period



Due to heavy production of modified potato starch, countries like Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and the U.K. will help the European region top the regional charts in the global potato starch market between 2019 and 2029. Additionally, use of precision farming in these regions will keep costs competitive in the market, helping Europe maintain a dominant position in the market. It is also worth noting that rise of veganism in the region is also giving a solid push to the potato starch market over the forecast period.



The region that will follow this growth curve is North America, owing to technological advancement and presence of strong market players who are quite active in setting new benchmarks in the market. Besides, as mentioned above, the region is big on alcohol consumption and is seeing massive increase in vegans and vegetarians.



Fragmented Vendor Landscape to Mark Global Potato Starch Market Over the Forecast Period



The global potato starch market is highly fragmented due to presence of a large number of people and quite competitive. Some of the prominent players in the global potato starch market include Emsland Group, SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, Cargill, Inc., PEPEES Group, Avebe, Ingredion, Roquette, Tate & Lyle and Beteiligungs-AG. among others.



