Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies Market (Technology - Extrusion, Jetting, Powder Bed Fusion, Vat Photopolymerization, Stereolithography, Sheet Lamination, and Direct Energy Deposition; Applications - Aerospace, Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Jewelry, and Energy): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024." According to the report, the global 3D printing devices services and supplies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Manufacturing Personalized and Patient-Specific Products to Promote Growth



3D printing has been transforming over the past several years and there is growing evidence that the innovations in technology and materials have finally brought it beyond the publicity stage. Aerospace, defense, and automotive are the most mature industries in applying 3D printing. Nevertheless, growing awareness of 3D printing in the market and a readiness to leverage the technology for prototyping, tools, fixtures, and even finished products are increasing in several other industries. 3D printing is also becoming a powerful solution for manufacturing personalized and patient-specific products, along with lightweight, efficient, and optimized components.



Technological Developments in Healthcare 3D Printing



Growing awareness about 3D printing, increasing benefits, increased the ability to innovate, reduced lifecycle costs by using 3D printing, and reduced time to market are few factors promoting the growth of this market. In addition to these growth drivers, the technological developments in healthcare 3D printing as well as growing government and private funding to support the development of new healthcare 3D printing technologies and increasing demand for organ transplantation propelling the market growth further. 3D printing enables the economic manufacture of low-volume products and single-unit batches. This enables us to make both customized and personalized products that respond to the needs of consumers and patients.



Improved Market Consolidation



However, there are certain restraining factors that could hinder the market in the future, which include quality and regulatory issues, lack of sufficient 3D printing experts, challenges related to choosing the right candidate for 3D printing, reimbursement challenges, and Bio-compatibility challenges. Furthermore, the emergence of cloud-based 3D printing service providers increased vertical applications, and improved market consolidation is among the latest trends that would drive the market in the coming future.



North America Region to Contribute to Growth in the Market



North America dominated the 3D printing devices, services, and supplies market. The growth in the North American region is due to the established players in the U.S. Growing awareness about the benefits of using 3D printing mainly in the Medical devices, automotive, military, and Aerospace Europe is anticipated to be the second largest region followed by the Asia Pacific region. Italy, Germany, France, and Sweden are the major countries offering lucrative opportunities for the players to grow in the 3D printing market over the years to come.



