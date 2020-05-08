Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Anal Irrigation Systems Market (Product - Mini Devices, Cone Devices, Bed Systems, and Balloon Catheter Devices; Patient - Children, and Adults; End-user - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, and Rehabilitation Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Research and Innovations Promote New Products that Create Novel Opportunities for the Industry



The growing geriatric population which is more prone to constipation, fecal incontinence, and other neurological conditions drives the growth of the anal Irrigation systems market. The effectiveness of anal Irrigation systems over conservative bowel management methods contributes to the growth of the anal Irrigation systems market. The rising demand for minimally-invasive treatment options for children suffering from bowel dysfunction stimulates the growth of the anal Irrigation systems market. Anal Irrigation systems are simple, safe, and effective in stool incontinence management.



In addition, the anal Irrigation system is a cost-efficient and effective treatment for anterior resection syndrome. On the flip side, limitations in the functionality of anal Irrigation systems such as the risk of bowel perforation, not preferred for colorectal cancer patients hinders the growth of the anal Irrigation systems market. Moreover, research and innovations promote new products that create novel opportunities for the growth of the anal Irrigation systems market.



Europe is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share



Geographically, the global anal Irrigation systems market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Europe is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global anal Irrigation systems market. The rising prevalence of constipation and increasing demand for anal Irrigation systems in Europe drive the growth anal Irrigation systems market in Europe.



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global anal Irrigation systems market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing geriatric population which is more prone to bowel issues contributes to the growth of the anal Irrigation systems market. North America is growing in the global anal Irrigation systems market.



Anal Irrigation Systems Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Anal Irrigation Systems Market Highlights



=> Anal Irrigation Systems Market Projection



=> Anal Irrigation Systems Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Anal Irrigation Systems Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Anal Irrigation Systems Market



Chapter - 4 Anal Irrigation Systems Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Anal Irrigation Systems Market by Product



=> Mini Devices



=> Cone Devices



=> Bed Systems



=> Balloon Catheter Devices



Chapter - 6 Global Anal Irrigation Systems Market by Patient



=> Children



=> Adults



Chapter - 7 Global Anal Irrigation Systems Market by End-user



=> Hospitals



=> Clinics



=> Ambulatory Surgery Centers



=> Home Care Settings



=> Rehabilitation Centers



Chapter - 8 Global Anal Irrigation Systems Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Consure Medical Pvt. Ltd.



=> ConvaTec Group PLC



=> Becton, Dickinson and Company



=> Aquaflush Medical Limited



=> Coloplast A/S



=> B. Braun Melsungen AG



=> MBH-International A/S



=> Wellspect HealthCare AB



=> ProSys International Ltd.



=> ABC Medical, Inc.



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



