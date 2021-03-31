Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Automated Smart Locker System Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Automated Smart Locker System Market: Introduction



Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global automated smart locker system market. In terms of revenue, the global automated smart locker system market was valued at ~US$ 671 Mn in 2019. It is expected to reach US$ 1.8 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global automated smart locker system market.



The global automated smart locker system market is broadly affected by several factors, including increasing adoption of smartphones and mobile applications to increase the efficiency of operations. Thus, expanding applications of automated smart locker systems in different sectors is propelling the global market for automated smart locker system.



High Penetration of Smartphones and Growth in Digitalization



The rise in the demand for automated smart lockers has also increased the use of tablets, mobile phones, and other smart devices to facilitate the communication process between users and automated smart locker systems. Companies are increasingly adopting smartphones and the cloud technology to access data-related lockers, and for the safety of personal things and commercial products. Most medium and large companies are increasing their investments in the digitalization process to improve the performance of business operations.



Digitalization enables users to share digital key codes to allow access to other verified people. Solution providers are offering advanced mobile applications and analytics platforms for smart lockers. Mobile applications help increase the security and safety of products. Solution providers are majorly focused on providing smart locker solutions to the commercial sector with advanced and smart office designs. The adoption of the advanced technology in the locker system is expected to increase the demand for automated smart locker systems in the commercial sector during the forecast period.



Automated Smart Locker System Market: Prominent Regions



The automated smart locker system market in North America is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and rise in consumer spending in smart home solutions in the region. The automated smart locker system market in Europe is projected to expand during the forecast period, due to a significant rise in commercial investment in automated smart locker systems and increasing number of automated smart locker system solution providers in major countries such as the U.K. and Germany. The automated smart locker system market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of players in the automated smart locker system sector and increasing adoption of automated smart locker systems in smart city projects and commercial spaces.



Automated Smart Locker System Market: Key Players



Key players operating in the global automated smart locker system market include Agile Workspace Limited, Apex Supply Chain Technologies LLC, Bell and Howell, LLC., Bradford Systems Corporation, CaptureTech Corporation BV., Creone AB, deister electronic GmbH, ecos systems GmbH, iLockerz Limited, Keytracker Ltd, KIOSK Information Systems, LockTec GmbH, Meridian Kiosks, Neopost, Nuwco Ltd., Pitney Bowes, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Signifi Solutions Inc., Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and TZ Limited.