Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Carotenoids Market (Type - Beta-carotene, Lutein, Lycopene, Astaxanthin, Zeaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, and Other Carotenoids; Application - Supplements, Food, Feed, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals; Formulation Type - Oil Suspensions, Beadlets, Powders, and Emulsions): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global carotenoid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Millennial Consumers is Helping to Grow the Demand



Carotenoids are lipophilic plant pigments found in plants, photosynthetic bacteria, algae, and others. There are around 600 known carotenoids and 40 are useful for living beings. The common dietary carotenoids which are more useful are beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene, astaxanthin, zeaxanthin, canthaxanthin and others. These carotenoids are the rich source of anti-oxidants and have numerous health benefits such as helps to maintain good eye health, cardiovascular health, and others.



Growing Awareness About the Health Benefits of The Carotenoids Based Products Among the Millennial Consumers



Further, regular consumption of the carotenoids-based fruits and vegetable carrots, mangoes, tomatoes, lums, and other fruits and vegetables helps to reduce the several chronic diseases like obesity, lung cancer, breast cancer, and other diseases. The growing awareness about the health benefits of the carotenoids based products among the millennial consumers is helping to grow the demand of the carotenoids products around the globe.



Growing Disposable Income Among the Young and Middle-Class Consumers



Further, the growing disposable income among the young and middle-class consumers in developing consumers and, simultaneously growing health consciousness among them is motivating them to consume carotenoids based products to improve their health. However, lack of awareness among a large number of consumers about the health benefits of carotenoids is restricting the growth of the market in the near future.



North America is the Largest Player of the Carotenoids Market



Geographically, the carotenoids market is segmented into four regions, namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest player in the carotenoids market, owing to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies in this region, who are engaged in the production of the different types of carotenoid-based pharmaceutical products.



Further, the presence of a large number of the patient pool, who are suffering from a different type of chronic disease is providing a fertile ground for the growth of this market. The Asia-Pacific's carotenoids market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the growing demand of the carotenoids based products among the young and middle-class consumer for proper maintenance of the health.



Carotenoids Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Carotenoids Market Highlights



=> Carotenoids Market Projection



=> Carotenoids Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Carotenoids Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Carotenoids Market



Chapter - 4 Carotenoids Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Carotenoids Market by Type



=> Beta-carotene



=> Lutein



=> Lycopene



=> Astaxanthin



=> Zeaxanthin



=> Canthaxanthin



=> Other Carotenoids



Chapter - 6 Global Carotenoids Market by Application



=> Supplements



=> Food



=> Feed



=> Cosmetics



=> Pharmaceuticals



Chapter - 7 Global Carotenoids Market by Formulation Type



=> Oil Suspensions



=>Beadlets



=> Powders



=> Emulsions



Chapter - 8 Global Carotenoids Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=>RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=>ExcelViteSdn. Bhd.



=> Allied Biotech Corporation



=>Döhler



=> D. D. Williamson Ireland Ltd.



=>Kemin Industries



=>Cyanotech Corporation



=> FMC Corporation



=> Chr. Hansen A/S



=>Koninklijke DSM N.V.



=> BASF SE



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



