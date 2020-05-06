Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Diabetic Food Market (Product Type - Confectionery Products, Bakery Products, Spreads, Snacks, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Other Types; End Consumers - Adults, and Children; Distribution Channel - Grocery Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, and Other Distribution Channel): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Rising Demand For Junk Food And Hectic Lifestyle is Increasing the Prevalence of Diabetes are Also Expected to Drive the Diabetic Food Market



The diabetic food market is driven by rising the cases of juvenile diabetes within youth and children due to lack of physical activity. Moreover, the rising demand for junk food and hectic lifestyle is increasing the prevalence of diabetes are also expected to drive the diabetic food market. However, the ingredients used in making or manufacturing diabetic food can cause different health-related problems such as cancer, tumor, and headaches are anticipated to restrict the growth of diabetic food market.



Nonetheless, Diabetic food producers are penetrating into the several market segments through launching various products such as dietary beverages & snacks, low-calorie sugar, confectionery, low-fat dairy products, jellies, and ice creams, and diabetic baked products which are estimated to create a new opportunity for the global diabetic food market.



Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Region over the Forecast Period



Based on the region, the global diabetic food market is categorized into the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period owing to increasing demand in Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and China, is anticipated to propel the regional market.



The region is estimated to exhibit high growth in the confectionery sector and dairy products on an account of the growing population and rising disposable income. North America accounted for the largest market share for the global diabetic food market in 2018 on an account of growing health complexities due to the aging population and high level of blood glucose mainly in U.S. Additionally, increasing demand for diabetic foods due to the obesity in the U.S., which is expected to fuel the market growth.



Diabetic Food Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Diabetic Food Market Highlights



=> Diabetic Food Market Projection



=> Diabetic Food Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Diabetic Food Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Diabetic Food Market



Chapter - 4 Diabetic Food Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Diabetic Food Market by Product Type



=> Confectionery Products



=> Bakery Products



=> Spreads



=> Snacks



=> Dairy Products



=> Beverages



=> Other Types



Chapter - 6 Global Diabetic Food Market by End Consumers



=> Adults



=> Children



Chapter - 7 Global Diabetic Food Market by Distribution Channel



=> Grocery Stores



=> Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



=> Online Stores



=> Drug Stores/Pharmacies



=> Other Distribution Channel



Chapter - 8 Global Diabetic Food Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Hunan Hill Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.



=> The Coca Cola Company



=> Mars Incorporated



=> Unilever Plc.



=> Nestle S.A



=> Anhui Elite International Trade Co. Ltd.



=> Fifty 50 Food Inc.



=> Cadbury Plc.



=> David Chapman's Ice Cream Limited



=> PepsiCo Inc.



=> Kellogg Co.



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



