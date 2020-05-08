Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Emergency Eyewash Station Market (Application - Chemical Industry, Electronic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, and Other Industries; Type - Combination Eyewash Station, Bench Mounted Eyewash Station, Portable Eyewash Station, Wall-mounted Eyewash Station, and Enclosed Safety Shower): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Increasing Government Initiatives Turn Boost the Growth



The eyewash station is an essential establishment for every laboratory that uses hazardous substances and chemicals. It provides on-the-spot decontamination in case of exposure to a hazardous substance, which can cause serious eye injuries within seconds. Therefore, these factors enhance the growth of this market.



On the other hand, OSHA also mandates that emergency eyewash stations be used in all workplaces where workers could be exposed to hazardous chemicals. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year approximately 730,000 workers suffer a job-related eye injury, that needs medical attention.



With the growing population, construction work is at its peak. It requires a large number of workers at the worksite where several kinds of chemicals, paint, cement, etc. are being used. According to OSHA, nearly 6.5 million people work at approximately 252,000 construction sites each day in the USA.



On the other hand, according to ANSI/ISEA Z358.1 standard, proper emergency eyewashes or showers must be installed within 10-seconds travel time from a hazardous location. Therefore, increasing government initiatives which in turn boost the growth of the emergency eyewash station market.



North America Holds the Highest Share



Geographically, North America holds the highest share of the global emergency eyewash station market due to the increasing number of eye infection patient populations. In addition, for the working professional in various industries, it is mandatory in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its growth at the highest CAGR in the forecast period as the industries guideline are implemented at a slow rate as compared to another region.



Emergency Eyewash Station Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Emergency Eyewash Station Market Highlights



=> Emergency Eyewash Station Market Projection



=> Emergency Eyewash Station Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Emergency Eyewash Station Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Emergency Eyewash Station Market



Chapter - 4 Emergency Eyewash Station Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Emergency Eyewash Station Market by Application



=> Chemical Industry



=> Electronic Industry



=> Pharmaceutical Industry



=> Oil and Gas Industry



=> Other Industries



Chapter - 6 Global Emergency Eyewash Station Market by Type



=> Combination Eyewash Station



=> Bench Mounted Eyewash Station



=> Portable Eyewash Station



=> Wall-mounted Eyewash Station



=> Enclosed Safety Shower



Chapter - 7 Global Emergency Eyewash Station Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Speakman



=> TAUMEDIPLAST S.R.L



=> Yiber Elektronik



=> Teknomek



=> HYGECO



=> BIOBASE



=> Honeywell International Inc.



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.