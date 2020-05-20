Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Flexographic Printing Inks Market (Product - Water-based Inks, Solvent-based Inks, and UV-cured Inks; Application - Packaging, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global flexographic printing inks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/15931



Growing Environmental Regulations Worldwide



The growing environmental regulations worldwide drive the growth of the flexographic printing inks market. The increasing use of flexographic printing inks in the packaging of different products such as food, beverages, and cosmetics contributes to the growth of the flexographic printing inks market. The cost-effectiveness of flexographic printing inks stimulates the growth of the flexographic printing inks market.



Growing Demand for High-Speed Printing Processes



Flexographic printing ink enhances the aesthetic appearance and provides product differentiation contributing to the growth of the flexographic printing inks market. Flexographic printing ink has efficient drying characteristics that provide improved swift and printing rates. The growing demand for high-speed printing processes propels the growth of the flexographic printing inks market.



On the flip side, the growing trend of e-commerce worldwide hampers the growth of the flexographic printing inks market. Moreover, new product launches satisfying consumer's choices create several opportunities for the growth of the flexographic printing inks market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Flexographic Printing Inks Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold a Premium Share



Geographically, the global flexographic printing inks market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a premium share in the global flexographic printing inks market. The surge in demand for flexographic printing inks in packaging applications such as tags, labels, flexible packaging in Asia-Pacific contributes to the growth of the flexographic printing inks market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Europe is anticipated to grow in the global flexographic printing inks market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising cosmetic manufacturing and consumption in Europe stimulate the growth of the flexographic printing inks market in Europe. North America is growing in the global flexographic printing inks market.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With a 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/15931



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Flexographic Printing Inks Amidst COVID-19."



Flexographic Printing Inks Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Flexographic Printing Inks Market Highlights



=> Flexographic Printing Inks Market Projection



=> Flexographic Printing Inks Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Flexographic Printing Inks Market



Chapter - 4 Flexographic Printing Inks Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market by Product



=> Water-based Inks



=> Solvent-based Inks



=> UV-cured Inks



Chapter - 6 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market by Application



=> Packaging



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 7 Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Flint group



=> Sun Chemical Corporation



=> Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.



=> Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG



=> INX International Ink Co.



=> Needham Inks Ltd.



=> Sakata Inx Private Limited



=> UVitec Printing Ink, Inc.



=> SiegwerkDruckfarben AG & Co. KGaA



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-flexographic-printing-inks-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.