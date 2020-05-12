Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Hypertension Drugs Market (Analysis Type - Systemic Hypertension Drugs, and Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs; Therapy Type - Calcium Channel Blockers, Diuretics, Beta Blockers Vasodilators, Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitor, Alpha Blockers, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers, and Renin Inhibitors; Distribution Channels - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global hypertension drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Increasing Rates of Hypertension



The increasing rate of hypertension acts as a major driver for the growth of the hypertension drugs market. In addition, the aging population is also expected to drive the demand for hypertension drugs as they have a high risk of hypertension. Furthermore, a sedentary lifestyle and changing dietary habits have led to a significant increase in hypertension.



Increasing Research and Development



However, the high cost of hypertension drugs restraints the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing research and development is anticipated to create fruitful opportunities for the growth of the hypertension drugs market.



North America Holds the Largest Share



North America holds the largest share in the global hypertension drugs market. The U.S. is the key country that contributes to the largest revenue in the North America Hypertension Drugs market owing to the high prevalence of hypertension in the U.S. According to statistics from the American Heart Association, An estimated 103 million U.S. adults have high blood pressure.



In addition, favorable reimbursement policies contribute to the growth of the North Americahypertension drugs market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the changing lifestyle, increasing occurrence of hypertension, and rising middle-class income.



Hypertension Drugs Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Hypertension Drugs Market Highlights



=> Hypertension Drugs Market Projection



=> Hypertension Drugs Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Hypertension Drugs Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Hypertension Drugs Market



Chapter - 4 Hypertension Drugs Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Hypertension Drugs Market by Analysis Type



=> Systemic Hypertension Drugs



=> Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs



Chapter - 6 Global Hypertension Drugs Market by Therapy Type



=> Calcium Channel Blockers



=> Diuretics



=> Beta Blockers Vasodilators



=> Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitor



=> Alpha Blockers



=> Angiotensin Receptor Blockers



=> Renin Inhibitors



Chapter - 7 Global Hypertension Drugs Market by Distribution Channels



=> Hospital Pharmacy



=> Retail Pharmacy



=> Online Pharmacy



Chapter - 8 Global Hypertension Drugs Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Pfizer, Inc.



=> AstraZeneca plc



=> Novartis AG



=> Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd.



=> United Therapeutics Corporation



=> Sanofi S.A.



=> Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.



=> Boehringer Engelheim GmbH



=> Takeda Pharmaceutical Company



=> Bayer AG



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



