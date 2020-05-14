Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Pickles Market (Type - Fruit, Vegetable, and Meat; Packaging Type - Jars, Bottles, Pouches, Tubs, and Other Packaging Types; Taste - Salt, Sweet, and Sour; Distribution Channel - Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Online, and Other Distribution Channels): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Wide Range of Health Benefits Offered By Pickles



A wide range of health benefits offered by pickles is one of the major drivers driving the growth of the global pickle market across the globe. The successful foodservice sectors are the other key factor for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of non-GMO and organic pickles boosts the growth of the market.



Increasing Demand for Pickles in Countries of the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa



However, price fluctuation of raw materials may hamper the growth of the global pickle market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising disposable incomes create an opportunity for the growth of the market in the next few years. Also, increasing demand for pickles in countries of the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa will provide a great opportunity to the global pickle market in the future.



North America is Leading in the Pickle Market



Based on the region, the global pickle market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America is leading the pickle market since pickles are generally consumed as snacks. Additionally, higher consumption of pickles among the consumers due to their differentiating taste and taste-enhancing capabilities also helps in the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing demand for pickles among consumers as a savory product and also as food enhancers. Developing nations such as India and China are showing extensive growth rate in this region.



Pickles Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Pickles Market Highlights



=> Pickles Market Projection



=> Pickles Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Pickles Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Pickles Market



Chapter - 4 Pickles Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Pickles Market by Type



=> Fruit



=> Vegetable



=> Meat



Chapter - 6 Global Pickles Market by Packaging Type



=> Jars



=> Bottles



=> Pouches



=> Tubs



=> Other Packaging Types



Chapter - 7 Global Pickles Market by Taste



=> Salt



=> Sweet



=> Sour



Chapter - 8 Global Pickles Market by Distribution Channel



=> Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



=> Convenience Stores



=> Independent Retailers



=> Online



=> Other Distribution Channels



Chapter - 9 Global Pickles Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 10 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> ADF FOODS LTD.



=> Del Monte Food, Inc.



=> Mt Olive Pickles



=> The Kraft Heinz Company



=> Reitzel International



=> Pinnacle Foods, Inc.



=> Mitoku Co., Ltd.



=> Peter Piper's Pickle Palace, Inc.



=> Freestone Pickles



Chapter - 11 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



