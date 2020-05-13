Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Ulcerative Colitis Market (Drug Type - Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Anti-TNF Biologics, Immunosuppressant, Calcineurin Inhibitors, and Other Drug Types; Disease Type - Ulcerative Proctitis, Proctosigmoiditis, Left-sided Colitis, Pancolitis or Universal Colitis, and Fulminant Colitis): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Increasing Research Explorations to Develop an Innovative Treatment



The factors such as the rising incidence of ulcerative colitis disease across the globe, the arrival of enhanced drugs, and increasing research explorations to develop an innovative treatment for ulcerative colitis are driving the growth of the ulcerative colitis market.



On the other hand, stringent government regulations towards the approval of biosimilars restrain market growth. Moreover, unmet needs in the treatment of ulcerative colitis are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the ulcerative colitis therapeutics market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026."



North America is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share



Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global ulcerative colitis market followed by Asia-pacific. The presence of key players and the growing prevalence of the disease is driving the growth of the market in the North America region. Ulcerative colitis is increasing in several parts of Asia with gender distribution and age of diagnosis.



Ulcerative Colitis Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Ulcerative Colitis Market Highlights



=> Ulcerative Colitis Market Projection



=> Ulcerative Colitis Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Ulcerative Colitis Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Ulcerative Colitis Market



Chapter - 4 Ulcerative Colitis Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Ulcerative Colitis Market by Drug Type



=> Anti-inflammatory Drugs



=> Anti-TNF Biologics



=> Immunosuppressant



=> Calcineurin Inhibitors



=> Other Drug Types



Chapter - 6 Global Ulcerative Colitis Market by Disease Type



=> Ulcerative Proctitis



=> Proctosigmoiditis



=> Left-sided Colitis



=> Pancolitis or Universal Colitis



=> Fulminant Colitis



Chapter - 7 Global Ulcerative Colitis Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> GlaxoSmithKline plc



=> Eli Lilly and Company



=> Johnson & Johnson



=> Sanofi Aventis A/S



=> AstraZeneca plc



=> Abbott Laboratories



=> Merck & Co., Inc.



=> InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB



=> Ajinomoto Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.



=> Avaxia Biologics Inc.



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



