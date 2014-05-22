Potential Sleep Hazards Among Infants Can Be Reduced if Only Parents Are More Careful

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Jillian is a mom who has raised two sons and one daughter into fine young men and woman. Though it was almost twenty years ago when Jillian held her first newborn in her arms, she could relate very well what the emotional joyride that every parent goes through shortly after their newborn arrives. If there is one thing that has changed over the last twenty years, it is the number of options that today's parents are presented with when it comes to baby products and solutions. "Baby bedding used to be so simple and mine lasted long enough to be used by all my 3 kids," says Jillian. She noticed how today's parents are focusing so much on the aesthetic of their nusery bedding and safety is one important aspect that has not been given the attention it deserves. If only parents are more attentive to safety designs, a lot of the potential sleep hazards among infants can be reduced. Jillian is the blog author of BassinetAndCrib.Com and through her blog, she seeks to reduce the burden of hunting for the best nursery bedding solution that every parent has to go through.



Jillian is a mom who has raised two sons and one daughter. Though it was almost twenty years ago when she held her first newborn in her arms, she could relate very well what the emotional joyride that every parent goes through shortly after their newborn arrives. The emotional joyride is especially profound among new parents. This is because new parents are still coming to terms with the new reality and it takes some time before such mixed feeling stabilizes. In addition to the emotional instability, new parents have to cope with the new responsibility that has been bestowed upon them.



Every parent wants the best for their newborn but with so many new skills and tasks to pick up in such short time, it is easy to head in the wrong direction and lose focus on what is important. Finding the perfect nursery bedding solution for a newborn is often challenging. The problem is not about finding the alternatives out there, but it is about knowing which considerations are important and which are not and which type of bed matches those important criteria.



For example, one assumption that many parents often wrongly assume is the firmness of their crib mattress. It is true that for adults, it is usually recommended to go for mattress that is softer as it is better for our spine health. However, the same cannot be said of infants and in fact, firmer mattress is more recommended for infants as it might reduce the risk of suffocation that is often attributed to Suddent Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).



The other common mistake inexperienced parents often make is by covering their infant with loose bedding. The good intention is clear as parents want their babies to stay warm and comfortable. It turns out that loose bedding can be a hazard. American Academy of Pediatrics advises parents to remove such items as pillows, quilts and comforters.



Some parents also love to use bassinet that can double down as a rocker. On first thought, it may be an attractive proposition as infants are generally known to sleep easier and sounder when they are placed on swing or rocking bed. What is often overlooked is the fall hazard associated with such bassinet model. So for parents who still think a 'rocker' bassinet is their best option, there is nothing wrong to it but they have to take additional care and make sure that they are aware of the potential danger.



"Every parent wants the best for their child but let's not turn good intention into harm," that is the goal that Jillian had in mind when she launched her BassinetandCrib.Com blog. Readers to her blog will be able to find easily digestible information when it comes to nursery bedding solution. After all, selecting the best crib or bassinet is only the first step of the what is long journey of parenthood.



About BassinetandCrib.Com

BassinetandCrib.Com is a blog dedicated to provide easy to understand guide when it comes to nursery bedding selection. As a mom who has gone through the ups and downs of parenthood journey, Jillian relates well to the emotion and psychological state that every parent has to go through. Through her blog, she seeks to highlight the importance of good nursery bedding selection so that every parent will be able to identify and minimize the potential sleep hazards threatening their infants.



Contact Info:

Name: Jillian Lulvadez

Email: jillian@bassinetandcrib.com

Company Location:

Columbus, Ohio

Website Address: www.bassinetandcrib.com