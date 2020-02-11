Potentiometer Market Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- The potentiometer is an electronic instrument used to determine the electromotive force. The potentiometer has three terminal resistors which have the resistance that is used for controlling the flow or the movement of the electric current. The demand for potentiometer is thus increasing for the determination of the potential difference between two given points in a circuit.



Moreover, there is rapid growth in the adoption of the potentiometer in the global market due to the advanced features offered by the potentiometer, such as long operational life, temperature stability, along with that, improved linearity higher resolution, reliability, and greater stability.



Digital potentiometer gaining higher traction in the market



The digital potentiometer offers assistances such as freedom from vibration or shock, temperature extremes, and the ability to withstand moisture, dust, and oil over a mechanical potentiometer. The key benefit of the digital potentiometer is that they can be controlled in a closed loop.



There is rapidly increasing demand for the digital potentiometer in the global potentiometer market due to the increasing new technologies and digitization supported by digital potentiometer. The digital potentiometer is less exposed to physical tampering and vibration which efficiently increases the demand for digital potentiometer among the end users. These parameters are potentially fuelling the growth of the global potentiometer market during the forecast period.



There is increasing usage of the digital potentiometer by the end users. It can be used in place of mechanical potentiometer for numerous purposes such as calibration, sensor trimming, and audio level control for matching line impedances. The digital potentiometer is also used to adjust level in programmable power supplies and in automotive electronics.



Global Potentiometer Market: Segmentation



The global potentiometer market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, application type, end use, and by region.



The segmentation on the basis product type:



-Rotary

-Linear

-Plastic Film

-Carbon Film

-Wire wound



The segmentation on the basis technology type:



-Digital

-Analog



The segmentation on the basis application type:



-Televisions

-Computers

-Measuring Devices

-Calibrators & Tuners



The segmentation on the basis end use:



-Automotive

-Consumer Electronics

-Aerospace & Defense

-Healthcare

-telecommunication

-Home Appliances



Some of the prominent players in the global potentiometer market are -



-Microchip Technology Inc

-Parallax Inc

-Renesas Electronics Corporation

-Texas Instruments

-Maxim Integrated Analog Device

-Tangio Printed Electronics

-ON Semiconductor