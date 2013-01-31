Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Aajonus Vonderplanitz will be present after the book signing/potluck party for a question and answer period for those who have read at least one of his books. Others may attend in a listen-only mode. Click here for full details including directions. Those who wish to attend but are not certain of what to bring may bring raw milk at room temperature or ripe tomatoes & avocados.



Aajonus Vonderplanitz is the creator of the Primal Diet ® - a balanced raw food diet for optimum health. He recently returned to the USA after some months in Asia. He has seen and guided thousands through one on one consultations however hundreds of thousands more have achieved excellent health through the information in his two books. His first book We Want To Live:the Primal Diet brings the raw diet into the public eye and has achieved wide acclaim. The first five chapters can be viewed here.



To see experiences various health-minded people have had with this raw foods diet, click here.



Learn Creative Healthy Raw Food Recipes. Many of those attending show some stellar successes of anti-aging effects of the Primal Diet and some other key benefits of Aajonus's raw food diet – as covered in

- His original book We Want To Live:the Primal Diet (originally published in 1997;

- The 2nd edition with additional material added in was published in 2005),

- His second raw diet book The Recipe for Living Without Disease and

- In his Fast, Nutritious & Delicious Raw Food Recipes DVD.



Attendees sample creative raw dishes and learn raw diet recipes from the people who make them.