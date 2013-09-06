Potomac, MD Based Premier Holistic Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Unveils Virginia "Stress-Less Living Expo" to Be Co-Hosted by "Xocai" & "Tony Robbins"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. He is fluent in French and English. While at Logan College, Dr. Provencher’s numerous honors included the Dean’s List, the Health Center Achievement Award, the Clinical Assistant Award and Who’s Who among students in American Universities and Colleges. He has studied extensively at the postgraduate level earning Whiplash Certification, Craniopathy Certification, Pediatric Certification and Kinesiotaping Certification.



The Japanese Population within the Metropolitan Area (Network for the Founder's Program) (Xocai Energy Drink & Skin Care Line) - In Japan, the energy drink dates at least as far back as the early 1960s, with the release of the Lipovitan. For four decades, Lipovitan D, the energy drink made by the Taisho Pharmaceutical Company, has been the pick-me-up of choice for legions of salary men working late, partying hard or battling a hangover. Almost by itself, the elixir -- packed with vitamins, amino acids and a jolt of caffeine -- created an ''energy drink'' market now worth $1.7 billion in annual sales. Asia accounts for nearly half of the world's sales of sports and energy drinks. (Source)



http://www.chirodirectory.com/chiropractors/VA/Gainesville/Dr-Stephane-Provencher-078627



Stress-Less Living Expo sponsored by Tony Robbins Team, Xoçai & Dr Stéphane Provencher



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J1LBTgIHwE



Stress-Less Living Expo (October 4-5, Falls Church, VA)



Take a day off and take care of yourself! The purpose of the day is to spend time for yourself and to remember that not only are you worth it, but you deserve the best in all areas of your life! We will be co-hosting this event with Tony Robbins team & Xoçai Healthy Chocolates. Call us today! (571) 248-0695



Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



http://www.drstephane.com/



August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon



Thanks To You! A very special thank you goes out to our patients for voting Dr. Stéphane Provencher for Best Chiropractor in Gainesville/Haymarket area for 2013. He received the "Talk of the Town Award" with your support. Dr. Stéphane recognizes that it is an honor and privilege to provide the best chiropractic and holistic health care possible. Our office’s mission is to give everyone the opportunity to live the longest, healthiest and most active lifestyles possible. Everyone deserves to be healthy. We deliver the deepest care for our patients and always welcome new patients to become part of our family. (talkofthetownnews.com/index.php?option=com_wrapper&view=wrapper&Itemid=89&year=2012&phone=5712480695)



ABOUT US

Dr. Stéphane is an avid researcher, having completed more than 11 senior research projects at Logan College, including research on Sacro Occipital Technic® (SOT® Methods), which he currently uses in his practice. He has submitted three articles for publication in scientific journals which one was publish in the JVSR in 2009. In collaboration with Dr. Joseph F. Unger, Jr., he developed information on ADHD and Autism for use by chiropractors and their patients wishing to learn more about the disease and the multiple treatment modalities available through chiropractic and related natural therapies.



http://www.drstephane.com/