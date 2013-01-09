Pottery Naples Store, Pottery as Art, Gains Notice for Their Extensive Range of Beautiful Pottery

Bonita Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- For centuries, people have been using pottery to decorate their homes, offices and patios and to spruce up their landscaping. A well-chosen pot, figurine or fountain can greatly enhance a homeowner’s overall motif and can add just the right burst of color to an otherwise drab area.



But finding the perfect accent pottery piece can be a challenging task.



Pottery Naples store, Pottery As Art, has been receiving a lot of attention lately for their wide variety of available beautiful pottery. Featuring an extensive selection of fountains, pots, Chinese rustic pots, Mexican clays, Mexican Talavera, Vietnamese pottery, pedestals, blown glass products and other home décor accessories, Pottery As Art is the preferred pottery Estero store for interior and exterior designers, architects, landscapers and individuals looking to add the ultimate piece of decorative pottery to their home, deck, pool or patio.



Located in Bonita Springs, FL, Pottery As Art serves people throughout Southwest Florida, including offering pottery Ft. Myers and pottery Marco Island. Customers can visit the store to tour their one-acre indoor/outdoor gallery of pottery.



For those customers looking to enrich their home décor, Pottery As Art features a large array of Mexican clay pottery and art.



According to the company, “Our collection of Mexican clay pottery is unmatched from Bonita Springs to Marco Island. These wonderfully earthy and surprisingly affordable clay masterpieces instantly add a warm and welcoming touch to any room.”



All of the company’s Mexican pottery is tied to an indigenous tradition and locale, from aged-clay artifacts to earthenware figurines, vessels and wall art.



The home décor Naples FL store also offers a full line of glazed Vietnamese pottery and unglazed terra cotta. From high quality frost resistant pottery to indoor/cache pot pottery styles, customers can select their ideal piece of Vietnamese pottery from the company’s fountains, pots and more.



Additionally, Pottery As Art offers a large collection of Chinese rustic pieces sure to impress homeowners and decorators alike.



Whether a person is looking for the perfect fountain for their garden or would like to add a new accent pot to their living room, they can find what they want at Pottery As Art.



For more information about the large variety of unique pottery available from Pottery As Art, visit http://potteryasart.com/



About Pottery As Art

Since July 25, 2007, Pottery As Art has been specializing in decorative garden art and pottery in Southwest Florida, from Ft. Myers to Marco Island. The company features a large collection of Mexican clays, Mexican Talavera, Chinese rustic pots, fountains, Vietnamese pottery, pedestals, blown glass products and other assorted home décor accessories.