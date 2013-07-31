Potty Training Advice for Boys and Girls: New Guide

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- I'd like to introduce you to a professional who can save you a lifetime of frustration and disappointment when potty training your child. Her name is Carol Cline. Carol Cline has helped thousands of parents potty train their child successfully in over 67 countries around the world.



"There is a rising trend of children potty training later and later, and figures released this week show that US schoolchildren are still struggling with using the toilet when they start school. Most parents potty train using trial and error methods and potty training last months instead of just days if they had used a proven plan," said Carol.



Most children are ready for potty training at around the age of two. Research shows that is the best time to start and that, if parents leave it later, it can actually take longer. However, with nappies being made in larger sizes for older children, many parents unwittingly miss the ideal age and their children get used to using the nappy as a toilet.



Afraid of frustration? Potty training is one of the biggest milestones you will encounter with your child. Don't let outside pressures and expectations from friends or family get to you. Try to think about all the amazing developmental steps your child has been making instead of the frustrations. Take a deep breath to regain perspective and remind yourself that this is all just another amazing step in your little one's journey to becoming a big kid.



How late is too late? This is one of the most common potty training fears. Although parents all have different ideas about when their child should know how to go, they still need to be reassured about what is normal. Experts advise that there isn't one set amount of time it will take to potty train because every child will get started and progress at his or her own rate.



Since not all parents are aware on how to potty train their children, this Carol's guide offers a complete step by step to solve their problem. With this, they no longer need to worry every time their kids want to do something. The actual process of potty training is not too difficult. It is simply a matter on how the parents motivate their kids to do the training accurately.



"The longer you wait to potty train your child, the harder it will be for you, even if they are currently not showing any signs of being ready," said Carol Cline. Research shows potty training is one of the most stressful stages of parenting and so that is why Carol made a guide to help parents. With her guide she teach "how to potty train in 3 days".



She likes to call it the "3 weird potty train laws for boys and girls". To know more about these 3 weird potty training advices for boys and girls, simply check this video at http://youtu.be/FN2zGzp4S5k.



