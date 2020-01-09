Pouch Packaging Market Competitive Environment, Growth Drivers, Formulation, Validation and Segmentation by 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- Pouch packaging has emerged as one of the most economical and efficient packaging solutions in the packaged food industry. End-use industries are extensively deploying pouches for packaging as they possess high printability and are lightweight, reclosable, and easy to open. Pouches help manufacturers to reduce the transportation cost of goods. Strength and protection offered by Pouch Packaging also make it suitable for packaging retail products. Growing trend of snacking is anticipated to positively influence the Pouch Packaging market growth in the near future.



Manufacturers to Introduce Recyclable Pouch Packaging in the Near Future



The report has outlined the activities and developments of the key manufacturers of Pouch Packaging including Berry Plastics Corporation, Ampac Holdings LLC, AEP Industries Inc., Tetra Laval International SA, Bemis, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, Amcor Limited, Coveris, ProAmpac, Sonco, Reynolds Group Holdings, and Crown Holdings Incorporated.



Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/request-sample/8265



Widespread Usage of Pouch Packaging to Benefit the Pouch Packaging Market Growth



Widespread usage of Pouch Packaging for products such as cosmetics, pet food, and pharmaceuticals is one of the significant factors driving the Pouch Packaging market. Stringent FDA regulations on pet food products has compelled the industries to adopt Pouch Packaging. Shifting consumers' preference toward packaging solutions offering ease of handling, transportation, storage, and convenience have resulted in increased demand for Pouch Packaging. Innovations in Pouch Packaging are opening novel avenues for the Pouch Packaging market.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type



? Plastic



? Paper



? Metal



? Bioplastic



By Category



? Standup



? Block Bottom



? Bottom Gusset



? Side Gusset



? Flat



? Pillow



? Four-Side Sealed



? Three-Side Sealed



? Rollstock



By Application



? Food



? Beverages



? Household Care



? Pharmaceuticals



? Pet Food



? Cosmetics and Personal Care



? Other End-user Verticals



As per the market analysts, packaging companies are anticipated to move toward biodegradable pouches, such as paper pouch, in the coming years. Demand for Standup Pouches is expected to witness an upsurge as they are recyclable, landfill friendly, and improve the consumer experience while conveying the brand's quality. These pouches find extensive application in the packaging of products ranging from dry goods, coffee, tea, non-food items, to pet food. Application of Pouch Packaging is anticipated to grow in the food industry on account of growing demand for packaged food products.



By Region



Rapidly growing e-commerce sector in Asia Pacific is fuelling the demand for Pouch Packaging. In addition, surge in the demand for packaged food and beverages is increasing the application of Pouch Packaging to keep packaged foods fresh for long periods, thus anticipated to boost the Pouch Packaging market in this region. India and China are considered to be the key contributors to the regional growth.



For More Inquiry to Buy the Report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/checkout/8265



About QYR Consulting

QYR Consulting established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.