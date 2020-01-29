Poultry Diagnostics Market 2020-2025 Global Updates :: Leading Players - Zoetis, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Ubio Biotechnology Systems Pvt Ltd, Nisseiken Co.

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Global Poultry Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 731.25 million by 2025 from USD 335.14 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.Rising incidence of disease in poultry, and increased demand for poultry-derived food products are expected to drive the market. On the other hand high cost involved in poultry production may hinder the growth of the global poultry diagnostics market.



In 2017, the global poultry diagnostics market is dominated by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. with market share of 30.4%, followed by Zoetis 25.8%, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 23.3% and QIAGEN 7.4%.



Enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA), is dominating the global poultry diagnostic market.

The avian influenza segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.



The rapidly revolutionizing market place demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This Poultry Diagnostics market document contains a comprehensive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints of Healthcare Industry all of which is derived from SWOT analysis. Market definition covered in this Poultry Diagnostics market document gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the Poultry Diagnostics market document are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts.



Market Segmentation: Global Poultry Diagnostics Market



The global poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on test into three notable segments as enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and others. In 2018, enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA) market is likely to dominate market with 51.4% shares and is estimated to reach USD 390.11 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period.

The global poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on disease into eleven notable segments; avian influenza, avian salmonellosis, newcastle disease, avian mycoplasmosis, infectious bronchitis, infectious bursal disease, avian pasteurellosis, avian encephalomyelitis, avian reovirus, chicken anemia and others. In 2018, avian influenza market is likely to dominate market with 27.1% shares and is estimated to reach USD 218.45 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period.

The global poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on service into three notable segments; bacteriology, parasitology and virology. In 2018, bacteriology market is likely to dominate market with 61.3% shares and is estimated to reach USD 446.61 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 40.6% for this market, followed by Europe.



Drivers: Global Poultry Diagnostic Market:-



The major factors driving the growth of this market are rise in rising incidence of disease in poultry, increased demand for poultry-derived food products, increasing usage of advanced solutions to optimize operational costs, increasing demand for transit operations data. On the other hand high cost involved in poultry production may hinder the global poultry diagnostic market.



RISING INCIDENCE OF DISEASE IN POULTRY:-



The diseases rate in poultry is also very high as the diseases spread expeditiously among chickens because they are generally kept together in a chicken house or cage. Moreover, while living together they also tend to share the same food, which can easily transmit the diseases from sick poultries. In addition to this, the poultries are artificially grown by providing antibiotics and injections for their faster growth which lead to the premature growth of poultries and leading to diseases. Rising incidence of disease in poultry has led to raise the number of various foodborne illnesses, for instance, according to The PEW Charitable Trusts, in 2016, it has been estimated that meat and poultry have been responsible for sickening more than 2 million Americans each year.

Various factors are involved that contribute to disease such as leakages in water bowls, unhygienic environment, overcrowding of chicks in poultry farms. Weather conditions, lack of air circulation, sharp wire in the cages and others. Rising incidence of disease such as Highly Pathogenic Asian Avian Influenza (HPAI) in poultry generally leads to reduced performance in feed conversion, breeding, growth rate, and egg production. For instance, According to United States Department of Agriculture, it has been estimated that in 2014-2015, the total count of poultries death was more than 50.0 million in U.S due to HPAI.



The prevalence rate of diseases in poultry has led to generation of many foodborne diseases for instance, according to The PEW Charitable Trusts, in 2016, it has been estimated that The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that meat and poultry commodities accounted for 40.0% of bacterial foodborne illnesses.



Thus, rising incidences of disease in poultry has increased the demand for poultry diagnostics as poultry contributes a major share in livestock industry.



