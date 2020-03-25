Poultry Diagnostics Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are IDEXX Laboratories Inc., AgroBiotek International, QIAGEN N.V.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global poultry diagnostics market size is expected to enlarge during the forecast period, 2020-2026. Poultry diseases involve multifactorial nature of deadly diseases that can result into economic loss owing to management errors and surrounding conditions. The diagnosis for poultry comprises history of the recipient followed by relevant analysis of the diagnostic disease. The laboratory diagnosis is applied for immediate detection and identification resulting in cause and effect analysis. Commercially, biological methods are gaining a huge traction and have become highly applicable in the field of medical diagnosis and vaccine development. Moreover, the viability of these approaches can highly suit the existing methods and overcome the limitations experienced in the modern diagnosis for poultry and livestock.



Global Poultry Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 672.2 million, registering a CAGR of 10.2% during forecast period 2020-2026.



The global market witness a surge due to outbreak of epidemics across the globe. Deadly diseases such as bird flu and zoonotic diseases is highly expected to create a huge demand for poultry diagnostics. In addition, growing incidences of pathogenic diseases and end-use concerns for food safety is catalyzing the demand factors. Moreover, non-availability of specialized diagnosis in various parts of developed economies is expected to create a niche market for poultry diagnostics.



Growing cases for diagnostic testing owing to the rise in ELISA (Enzyme-linked immune-absorbent assay) tests is contributing to the market development. Moreover, ongoing research and development for diagnosis is highly anticipated to result in a significant poultry diagnostics market growth in the following years.



Segment by Key players:

- IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

- AgroBiotek International

- QIAGEN N.V.

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

- GD Animal Health

- Affini Tech Ltd

- BioNote Inc.

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- BioinGentech Biotechnologies Inc

- Zoetis Inc.



Segment by Test Type:

- ELISA

- PCR

- Others



Segment by Disease:

- Avian Influenza

- Avian Salmonellosis

- Avian Mycoplasmosis

- Infectious Bronchitis

- Newcastle Disease



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



