Poultry Diagnostics Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2027 : Zoetis, QIAGEN, IDvet, BioChek Smart Veterinary Diagnostics

The global Poultry Diagnostics market size is projected to reach US$ 571.1 million by 2026, from US$ 376.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.



The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies.



The key players studied in the report include:

Zoetis

QIAGEN

IDvet

BioChek Smart Veterinary Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Biogenetics Biotechnology Company

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

IDEXX Laboratories

FinTech



Poultry Diagnostics Market Segmentation



Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Type

ELISA

PCR

Other



Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Application

Avian Salmonellosis

Avian Influenza

Newcastle Disease

Avian Mycoplasmosis

Infectious Bronchitis

Infectious Bursal Disease

Chicken Anemia

Other Diseases



The Poultry Diagnostics Market report has been segmented on the basis of various categories such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the potential region which is expected to create opportunities in the Poultry Diagnostics Market in the coming years. This segmented analysis will surely prove to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market players to get a complete picture of the Poultry Diagnostics Market and its growth potential in the coming years.



Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:



- North America (USA and Canada)

- Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

- Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)



