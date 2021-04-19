Poultry Diagnostics Market Share to Reach USD 856.7 Million in 2027; at a CAGR of 6.3% : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The Poultry Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 856.7 million in 2027. Supporting policy initiatives and technological advances in the poultry industry are expected to drive market growth during the predicted period.



The major reasons for the rapid growth of the poultry diagnostic market are disease outbreaks, technical developments and positive policy initiatives. The farmers are currently diagnosed preventively with the outbreak of disaster diseases and erosive diseases such as avian influenza, Newcastle disease and other respiratory infections.



These flock infections affect world trade in layers, broilers, turkeys and poultry. As a result, continuous attempts have been made to make poultry farmers more aware of these diseases.



Key players in the market include QIAGEN, Zoetis, BioChek Smart Veterinary Diagnostics, IDvet, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bioneer Corporation, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, Biogenetics Biotechnology Company, FinTech, LTD., and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., among others.



An ever-increasing number of supporting government initiatives are expected to increase demand for products, such as OIE International Standards, a fragment of the WTO framework which addresses the issues of standards for better animal health and promoting international trade in animal products.



Throughout the predicted era, the emergence of animal health knowledge portals in the developed economy in particular will stimulate development. Knowledge from veterinary centers, which can also be passed on to other scientists and physicians, may also be uploaded to the Internet.



The introduction of this program would promote ongoing improvements in the prevalence of the disease. It helps the proprietor to consider prevention, effective vaccination, type of vaccines to be given, prescription recharges and nutritional information in a continuous correspondence.



The COVID-19 impact:



The COVID-19 pandemic has no effect on the sector's productivity. Key market leaders are uncertain about prospects for the industry and are searching for solutions to the issue. Many hospitals and other facilities have affected their pandemic significantly. There is no money for stopping the rise of lockouts in different parts of the world. COVID-19's spread has influenced numerous industries within the global economy. On the supplementary market, high demand for consumer protection is seen to prevent different diseases. Gradually, consumers have chosen different products to reduce the risk of infections.



As for COVID-19, demand for domestic products, exports and imports dropped dramatically. The world's biggest companies prefer cutting their budgets in order to build cash reserves. Real efficiency levels will eventually contribute to new ways of rewarding workers and businesses at far lower costs.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Poultry Diagnostics Market on the basis of Test Type, Disease Type, and Region:



Test Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



ELISA

PCR

Other



Disease Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Avian Salmonellosis

Avian Influenza

Newcastle Disease

Avian Mycoplasmosis

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest



Globally the increase in demand for products derived from poultry is a major driver of growth for the poultry diagnostics industry.



Growing demand for products derived from poultry has thus increased the adoption of various diagnostic equipment, which, in effect, will drive market growth over the forecast period.



Certain factors, such as growing policy programs, and animal protection associations in different countries.

Majority share contributed to the ELISA tests. Their high sensitivity, precision, accuracy and cost-efficiency can be due to this.



This industry is dominated by avian influenza, with more than majority share. The substantial share contributed to frequent influenza (bird flu) outbreaks in Southeast Asian and African countries.

A competitive market scenario for Poultry Diagnostics has been formed by the introduction of various products for the treatment of disease.



North America led with a majority share on the global poultry diagnostic market. This can be attributed to their advanced animal health infrastructure, extensive distribution network, the presence of multinational players and increased awareness among farmers governed this segment's growth.



In February 2018, BioChek announced that it is launching Avian Influenza H5-H7-H9 Multiplex, a PCR test kit for avian influenza diagnosis.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Poultry Diagnostics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Poultry Diagnostics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Initiatives by the Governments of, and Animal Welfare Associations in, Different Countries

4.2.2.2. Rising Occurrence of Zoonotic Diseases and Increasing Avian Diseases

4.2.2.3. Rise in Demand for Poultry-derived Food Products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High Poultry Production Costs

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled labor during COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued…



