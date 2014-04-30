Poultry Feed Additives Market Expected Up to $7,829.8 Million in 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The report "Poultry Feed Market by Type (Layers, Broilers, And Turkeys), by Additives, (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, And Feed Acidifiers) & by Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018 " defines and segments the poultry feed market with analysis and forecasting of the global values and volumes for the market. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors with an analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and the value is forecasted on the basis of major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW).



Browse 128 market data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 268 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Poultry Feed Market - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018".

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The poultry feed market includes feed used for layers, broilers, turkeys, ducks and others. Healthy poultry requires sufficient quantity of proteins and carbohydrates along with the necessary vitamins and dietary minerals. These nutrients are added as feed additives. Poultry feed ingredients mainly comprise carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Carbohydrates are the major source of energy and constitute the largest component of poultry diets, followed by plant proteins and animal protein sources. Feed additives are included in poultry feed to improve the efficiency of bird’s growth, their laying capacity, prevent diseases, and improve feed utilisation. Additives such as flavour enhancers, artificial and nutritive sweeteners, colours, and others are also added to the poultry feed to enhance quality. The growth in the poultry meat and egg industry and increasing demand for animal protein are the drivers pushing the market of poultry feed.



Broilers dominated the global poultry feed market in 2012 with more that half of the market shares. The globally poultry feed market is projected to generate revenues worth $252,036.2 million and poultry feed additives is projected to generate $7,829.8 million by 2018 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% and 6.0 % respectively by 2018



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