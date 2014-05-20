Fast Market Research recommends "Poultry Feed Market - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Poultry Feed Market by Type (Layers, Broilers, And Turkeys), Additives (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, And Feed Acidifiers) & by Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
This research report provides a separate in-depth market insight into both, the global poultry feed and global poultry feed additives markets that are currently witnessing a steady growth owing to the increasing demand for protein rich convenient food. Poultry feed additives are added to the poultry feed to improve their nutritive value and enhance their functionality. The poultry feed and poultry feed additives market is observed to be growing at a steady pace in the future, due to the increasing demand for poultry meat and poultry meat products across the globe.
Poultry feed is used to feed poultry, including chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, and other domestic birds. Poultry additives are primarily included to improve the efficiency of the bird's growth and/or laying capacity, prevent diseases, and improve feed utilization. Any additives used in the feed need to be approved for use and then used as directed with respect to inclusion levels and duration of feeding the poultry.
Poultry food ingredients and additives are specific for the type and age of birds being fed. Common feed additives used in poultry diets include antibiotics, vitamins, antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, feed enzymes, acidifiers, and others. The largest markets for poultry feed and poultry feed additives include Asia-Pacific and North America, and they collectively account for more than 60% of the total consumption.
The poultry feed market is highly fragmented. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Evonik Industries AG (Germany), CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Novus International Inc (U.S), Royal DSM N.V. ( The Netherlands), BASF (Badishce Anilin und Soda Fabrik) (Germany), Alltech Inc. (U.S), ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) (U.S), Charoen Popkhand Foods (Thailand), ABF Plc (Associated British Food) (U.K), and Cargill Inc (U.S).
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