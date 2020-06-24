Poultry Feed Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Listing Title – Poultry Feed Market Trend Analysis



Increasing Poultry Farming as a Source of Sustainable Income is Amplifying Demand for Poultry Feed, says FMI

Feed ingredients are chosen for poultry diets on the basis of nutrients they will deliver. Amino acids, proteins, minerals, and vitamins are the key nutrients required for proper nourishment of livestock. The rising demand for poultry products will result in higher demand for nutritive poultry feed.

Poultry feed ingredients are broadly classified into protein meals, cereal grains, oils, feed additives, and feed additives. Cereal grains such as corn, wheat, and others are mainly used to fulfil the energy requirement of the poultry.



Corn is the most commonly used poultry feed used across the world owing to its high energy content of 3300 kcal/kg than other feed types such as wheat sorghum, barley, oats, and other types.



Feed additives are also incorporated in common feed types to increase their nutritional content and ensuring better health of poultry. Therefore several manufacturers in the poultry feed market are launching feed additives to increase their revenue.



- In 2020, Layn Corp. launched botanical based poultry feed additive called TruGro MAX which helps in improving birds oxidative status and supports gut health. With this product launch the company is growing stronger in poultry feed market.

The FMI study delves deeper into the prevailing dynamics to offer interesting insights into the poultry feed market. Some of these are:

- Broilers are emerging as an economical source of protein resulting in more demand for feed. Broilers segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the year 2020.

- Corn is expected to dominate the market with an estimated market volume share of 34.9% in the year 2020. Corn can be easily digested by poultry and good source of dietary energy.

- Organic poultry feed, free of additives such as hormones, pesticides, and antibiotics are gaining more consumer traction, therefore manufacturers such as The Organic Feed Company, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Feedex Companies, and others are focussing on offering organic poultry feeds to increase their revenue.

"Poultry feed production has increased considerably in the last few years and is expected to continue increasing owing to the rising demand for white meat based protein. Driven by this, several behemoths are entering into the market with innovative poultry feed products. This would enable growth in the poultry feed market in the coming years," said a lead analyst at FMI



Application of Soy Protein Concentrates as a Pre Starter for Poultry Feed is Becoming a Trend



Soybean is one of the most common and economical sources of protein for poultry. It provides protein rich feed required during the post hatching period to increase the survival rate of birds and their immune system. For this the pre starter trend was developed by some poultry feed companies. Due to ban on antibiotic growth promoters it is becoming more important to use pre starter feed concept to maintain good profitability in poultry farming.



Fish meal is also used as a pre starter, but due to its limited availability the price is increasing which may affect the profitability of poultry farmers. This has created demand for alternative to fish meal. The replacement of fish meal by soy protein concentrate has improved the growth of prospects for the poultry feed market. Soy protein concentrate offers comparable amino acids and protein composition as fish meal and it is becoming an excellent protein source for poultry.



The application of soy protein concentrate as a pre starter has helped to decrease the stress in the early stage, improve overall health and growth performance of the poultry in the later stages. Key players such as Gavdeo, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Victoria Group, and others offer soy protein concentrates for the application in poultry feed.



Who is Winning?



The poultry feed market is consolidated with ~55 % of its share belonging to tier 1 players. Although several new manufacturers have entered in the market, largest share of the market is dominated by top manufacturers, mostly coming from Europe and the U.S.



They are engaging in increasing their product portfolio by expanding their operations to other regions and strengthening their distribution channels. Furthermore, multinational companies are focusing on expansion of their manufacturing facilities, partnerships, and acquiring local players that would complement their product offerings.



- In 2018, The Archer Daniels Midland Company acquired Probiotics International Ltd based in Europe that offers probiotics supplements of animal nutrition. The acquisition transaction was valued at US$ 240 Mn. The acquisition has helped The Archer Daniels Midland Company to expand their distribution network, Product portfolio, and R&D capability.



Get Valuable Insights into Poultry Feed Market



Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global poultry Feed market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2020 and 2030. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. Based on livestock the market can be segmented into layers, broilers, turkeys, and duck. In terms of nature, the market can be segmented into conventional and organic. Based on feed type the market can be segmented into corn, wheat, barley, soybean, and others. Based on form the market can be segmented into granules, pellets, and powder. Regionally, the market covers North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA.



Cereal based feed types such as corn, soybean, and wheat among others are the most common poultry feed ingredients available at economical price and offer high nutritional content leading to healthy growth of the poultry and helping the poultry farmers to increase their profit and overall growth of poultry feed industry.