Poultry Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Prudential, Chubb, Nationwide, the Hartford, AXA

Key Players in This Report Include:

Nationwide (United States), Zurich (Switzerland), Chubb (United States), American Financial Group (United States), Prudential (United States), CUNA Mutual (United States), Farmers Mutual Hail (United States), The Hartford (United States), AXA (France)



Definition:

Poultry insurance is comprehensive coverage that provides indemnity against the death of birds due to accidents (including fire, flood, cyclone/ storm/ tempest/, lightning, earthquake, strike, riot, the act of terrorism) or diseases contracted or occurring during the period of insurance subject to the exclusions. This insurance gives the farmer the peace of mind to invest in the poultry business without the fear of total loss. The growing poultry farming across the US is the key driver propelling the growth of the market.



Market Drivers:

- The Growing Poultry Industry across the United States

- The Rising Unexpected Risks such as Cyclone, Flood, Strike, Earthquake in the Poultry Farming

- The Upsurging Demand for Poultry Insurance to Avoid Financial Burdens Caused by Any Events



Market Trend:

- A Trend towards Online Policy Purchase



Market Opportunities:

- Government Initiatives to Flourish Poultry Business



The Global Poultry Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Non-Commercial Mortality Insurance, Commercial Mortality Insurance), Application (Chicken, Duck, Turkey, Quail), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



