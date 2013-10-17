Poultry Integration Driving the Industry

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Poultry farmers in India have moved from rearing country birds in the past to rearing hybrids. This ensures faster growth of chicks, higher eggs per bird, increased hatchability, low mortality rates, excellent feed conversion and consequently sustainable profits to the poultry farmers. Our thorough research reveals that these world class advancements shall drive the multibillion dollar poultry industry to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2012-13 to 2016-17).



The poultry sector in India has undergone major shift in structure and operation during last two decades transforming from a mere backyard activity into a major commercial activity with presence of large integrated players successfully implementing contract poultry farming on a large scale. This transformation involved sizeable investments in breeding, hatching, rearing and processing activities.



RNCOS latest research on “Indian Poultry Industry Outlook to 2017”, provides in-depth analysis of the poultry industry with descriptive statistics on broiler meat and eggs in the country. Historical, current and future prospects of boiler meat and eggs production, demand and market size shall help depict the opportunities in the industry. The research report also describes the poultry industry scenario (production, pricing analysis) in 10 major states, dominating in poultry production. Technology innovation, drivers and restraints are comprehensively covered. Key player profiling gives the competitive assessment of various players in the industry.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM621.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Indian Poultry Feed Market Forecast to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM490.htm)

- Aquafeed Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM475.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Food&Beverages.htm



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.