Poultry Probiotic Ingredients Market Driven by Increased Consumption Sof Meat in Asia Pacific

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- According to Global Market Insights, Poultry Probiotic Ingredients Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

Companies Profiled based on Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook & SWOT Analysis:

1. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

2. Novus International, Inc.

3. DSM

4. Lallemand

5. DuPont

6. Novozymes

7. Evonik

8. Kemin Industries

9. Boehringer Ingelheim

10. Adisseo

11. Huvepharma – Livestock

12. SCD Probiotics, LLC

13. Polchem Hygiene Laboratories Pvt Ltd

14. Organica Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

15. Biomin Holding GmbH

16. Intvet Products Mfg Co.

17. VIT-E-MEN CO., INC.,THE

18. International Animal Health Products

19. Lexington Enterprises

20. Neospark

21. Prowell

22. Pic-Bio, Inc

23. Pangoo!

24. Calpis USA

25. Lactina Ltd.

26. Shandong Baolai-Leelai Bio-Industrial Co., Ltd.



Over the past few years, livestock production has increased exponentially. This has indeed made a subsequent impact on poultry probiotics market, with the increasing demand for NGPs (natural growth promoters) in animal feed. Poultry probiotics industry is strongly characterized by R&D and product innovation activities which has made this fraternity witness a fiercely competitive landscape. The industry players are constantly involved in implementing growth strategies such as global expansion and product development to sustain their market value. Below is a synopsis of the contributions by the key participants toward the growth of poultry probiotics market:



Two of the prominent global leaders in poultry probiotics industry, Adisseo and Novozymes, have launched their probiotic called Alterion, especially for poultry application. Made from all the naturally-occurring bacterium found in soil, use of Alterion in the animal feed has helped the farmers to better control the gut health of their animals. It also prevents the growth of unwanted bacteria in the digestive tract of animals and optimizes the feed conversion by 2% to 2.5%.



Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/poultry-probiotics-market



Both the firms are striving to expand their global reach in this rapidly developing market. In 2016, Alterion, was introduced in the U.S. and later in the countries of South East Asia and Middle East.



Currently, U.S. is witnessing a strong demand for streptococcus based poultry probiotics as it increases animal weight and enhances their feed conversion. As per estimates, U.S. poultry probiotics market from the demand of streptococcus is projected to generate revenue worth over USD 25 million by 2024.



The under growing pressure to use fewer antibiotics in the food chain has been an important driver for the growth of poultry probiotics market. This company is grabbing the huge opportunity from the growing demand for antibiotic-free poultry and is expanding its animal nutrition portfolio in Asia Pacific market.



Asia Pacific is one of the chief regions witnessing a phenomenal expansion of animal health industry. Countries such as Australia, South Korea, India, and China are comparatively mature in terms of usage of probiotics in feed.



As per a report, China poultry probiotics industry is projected to generate revenue over USD 250 million by 2024, owing to rising consumption of broiler meat and rise in per-capita disposable income.



Chr. Hansen is actively planning to launch its product in China & US poultry probiotics market as an alternative to antibiotics, as these countries bet big in terms of swine and chicken sectors globally.



