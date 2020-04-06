Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Growing consumer dietary preference towards meat prodcuts and eggs offering high nutrition may drive poultry probiotic ingredients market. These products aid in maintaining balance between microbial population in gastrointestinal tract to enhance performance and health. Increasing awareness among farmers regarding animal health & nutrition owing to disease outbreak and need to provide healthy animal food products should fuel market demand.



Lactobacillus based poultry probiotic ingredients market may register significant gains at over 6.5% by 2025. These ingredients show stimulate immunity, increases colonization resistance and competitive exclusion when added to chicken feed, thereby driving the product demand.



Bifidobacterium based poultry probiotic ingredients market demand was valued at over USD 20 million in 2018. Bifidobacterium are classified under beneficial bacteria thus improving host animal microbial balance which is helpful in promoting growth and enhancing immunity. Growing animal health awareness among farmers and animal feed manufacturers may boost product demand.

North America poultry probiotic ingredients market driven by the U.S. and Canada may surpass USD 35 million by the end of foreseeable timeframe. Growing international & domestic restaurant industry along with increase in protein intake in diet may boost chicken meat consumption, thereby stimulating the product demand.

Europe led by Germany and UK poultry probiotic ingredients market may register gains at over 6% up to 2025. Growing demand for quality feed products along with increasing research & development spending may favor the regional industry growth. Moreover, the consumers have developed preferences for high quality meat products with better taste which may drive the market demand.



Animal feed additives industry, which is profoundly challenged by various antibiotic bans, is another important vertical leaving a profound impact on poultry probiotics market share. The developments and trends depict this business space to witness a highly competitive terrain in the coming years. To sustain in the growing competitive scenario, prominent poultry probiotics industry players are focusing on technological collaborations and acquisitions to amplify their products portfolio and expand their regional presence. The early 2017 announcement of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health to collaborate with Novozymes is one of such latest instances where the industry players are blending their expertise to gain a competitive advantage, in terms of product innovation, pricing strategy, and production capabilities. With the aforementioned partnership, Novozymes is set to expand its network and utilize Boehringer Ingelheim's wide access to establish new distribution channels across the globe. Other major companies partaking in poultry probiotics industry include Chr. Hansen, Evonik, Adisseo, and Prowell.



The significant upsurge in protein intake among the health-conscious consumers have favored the growth of poultry meat in the developing countries. Chicken is the most affordable, versatile, nutritious, low in fat, and high-quality source of protein. Increasing broiler meat consumption, subject to the growth in protein intake and rise is per capita income is poised to bring lucrative growth avenues in China. As per the estimates, China poultry probiotics industry size is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 250 million by 2024. With countries including China, India, and U.S. betting big in terms of chicken and swine consumption, industry players are making vigorous efforts to exploit these regional opportunities. Chr. Hansen one of the world's top three manufacturers of probiotics for animals, is actively planning to launch its products in the emerging markets. Owing to the increasing demand for antibiotic-free poultry, Chr. Hansen is all set to develop its animal nutrition portfolio in Asia Pacific poultry probiotics market. Reportedly, the company is also developing probiotics that can naturally inhabit the livestock's gut.



Poultry probiotics market has witnessed phenomenal gains over the recent years, with the growing pressure regarding reducing the use of antibiotics in the food chain. With the surging demand for meat and meat products, there has been a subsequently high demand for natural growth promoters (NGPs) for livestock over the antibiotics. Basically, poultry probiotics are live microorganisms that exhibit several beneficial effects on animal health. These probiotics are usually incorporated in animal feed supplements or drinking water to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in animals. Taking into account the growing awareness regarding animal nutrition and health, the global poultry probiotics market is slated to witness massive remuneration over the coming years. As per the statistics, the poultry probiotics industry share was valued over USD 1 billion in 2016, which vividly validates the growth potential of this business over the years to come.