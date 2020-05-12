Poultry Vaccines Market Size Scope and Comprehensive Analysis by 2030 : Players Ceva, Zoetis, Eli Lilly and Company, Indovax, Hester Biosciences Limited, Elanco, Intervet

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- The increasing burden of poultry diseases, such as avian in?uenza, Marek's disease, and salmonellosis, is promoting poultry vaccination. Moreover, companies are putting in collaborative efforts to prevent the spread of poultry diseases. For instance, in February 2019, Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. entered into a collaboration with Rapid Genomics to grant the company exclusive rights to Rapid Genomics' vaccination verification tool, Viral Flex-Seq. This partnership will facilitate better optimization and efficient disease management in poultry by improving animal health. However, the high cost of vaccine storage will hinder market growth.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Poultry Vaccines Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global poultry vaccines market accounted for over US$ 1529 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030.



TopPlayers:



Some of the prominent players in the global poultry vaccines market are Ceva, Zoetis, Eli Lilly and Company, Indovax, Hester Biosciences Limited, Elanco, Intervet Inc, AniCon Labor GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Venkys, among others.



Download PDF for Deep Analysis on COVID-19's Impact on "Poultry Vaccines Market" @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/335



Growth Factor:



There are several diseases, which have greater consequences in the bird population. Owing to the growing concerns of such diseases, several initiatives are being enforced. For instance, the increasing burden of the pullorum-typhoid disease led to the creation of the National Poultry Improvement Plan. Moreover, the major market players are contributing significantly toward the innovation of novel vaccines to safeguard poultry animals. For instance, in March 2018, Ceva launched a "new wave of innovation" program. Several novel vaccines were introduced in this program including double insert vector vaccine against ND and IBD, a range of Coccidiosis vaccines (Immucox 3, Immucox 5 and Immucox T) for broilers, breeders, and Turkeys and Immune complex vaccines for the protection of broilers, breeders, and layers against IBD.



The key players are focusing on developing new vaccines to combat a wide range of diseases in poultry animals. For instance, in January 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim launched a vaccine, VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND, to provide optimized protection against Marek's Disease, Infectious Bursal Disease (classic and variant types), and Newcastle Disease. The new product will help to provide flexibility and expected protection against three diseases through a single vaccine. Additionally, technological advancements are playing a key role in developing new & modified vaccines, which offer better protection against diseases. For instance, in January 2020, Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. introduced Innoject Pro at the 2020 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) held in Atlanta, Georgia. Innoject Pro is a newly designed subcutaneous chicken vaccination technology, which provides increased accuracy of injection, higher stability during the vaccination process and improved operator safety.



Buy Full Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/335



Table of Content:



GLOBAL POULTRY VACCINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines



GLOBAL POULTRY VACCINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Avian influenza

Marek's disease

Newcastle disease

Infectious Bronchitis

Others



GLOBAL POULTRY VACCINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DOSAGE FORM

Freeze Dried Vaccine

Liquid Vaccine

Duct (Dry Form)



Get Interesting Discount @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/335



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is a 100% subsidiary of ExlTech. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovations to address worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates consumer study in more than 100 countries, providing a tactical approach to drive sustained business growth. We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that will help you to overcome complexities and stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence, we unfold contingencies for our clients in the evolving world of technology, mega-trends, and industry convergence. We inspire our clients to empower and shape their businesses and to build world-class products.