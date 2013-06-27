Drumming Workouts Come to Tuff Fitness Gym with High Intensity "POUND" Classes Announced

Livermore, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Tuff Girl Fitness, LLC announces a brand new cardio toning class called "Pound. Rockout. Workout". No other gym or fitness center in the Tri-Valley offers this unique workout which Tuff Girl sees as a full-body cardio jam session. "POUND" is a workout using Ripstix, a drumstick which is slightly heavier and shorter than a regular drumstick, colored green so the brain can better sub-consciously detect its motion. Even a non-musician can keep the rhythm during a "Pound. Rockout. Workout". A fusion of rhythm, cardio, Pilates, isometric movements, plyometrics and isometric poses goes into the 45 minute workout. Participants can expect to burn between 600 and 900 calories per hour while strengthening and sculpting infrequently used muscles. The moves are easy to follow and non-complex. These are cardio exercises using strength training and drumming. Tuff Girl says "POUND" is used to work the entire body and raise the heart rate to a fat-burning zone with moves as precise as a basic beat.



Erica Martin, founder of Tuff Girl, says about her new workout, "POUND gets you drumming your way to a leaner, slimmer physique, all while rocking out to your favorite music! We use Ripstix in the POUND class; you’ll actually hear your body working, each move generating a sound. If you think you're not coordinated, hearing yourself and adjusting based on the sounds you make will fix that in a snap. Want to get more out of your workout? Just Pound harder and listen to yourself get in shape. We’ve made it easy to improve your body, your coordination, and your agility based on hearing your bodywork with Ripstix. So fun, you won’t be able to stay away."



In a "POUND" workout each 2-4 minute song is carefully calibrated with interval peaks and extended fat burning sequences. By the end of a typical "POUND" workout a participant will have performed around 15,000 reps and over 30 extended interval peaks. 70 different techniques will be performed during the workout. "POUND" was designed to be a "Trojan Horse" workout in that the fun and intensity is so high; one will rarely feel focused on the exertion or difficulty of a particular movement.



Here is a sample video of what some of the workouts look like: https://http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nc2umx7bic



The following is the schedule for "POUND" classes at the Tuff Fitness gym. The first class is free.



The schedule:

9:00am-10:00am Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

6:30pm-7:30pm Wednesday

7:30pm-8:30pm Monday and Thursday

8:00am-9:00am Sunday

More classes will be added if the need arises. Tuff Girl urges early sign-ups as spot cannot be guaranteed.



About Tuff Girl Fitness

Located in Livermore, CA, Tuff Girl Fitness offers women only and co-ed fitness classes, along with Nutrition Programs including Kitchen Raids, Grocery Store Tours along with their 6-Week Better Body Nutrition Program. Now offering "POUND" classes.



