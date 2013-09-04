Poundseller Offering UK Registered Charities Free Listings for Life

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- The UK’s up and coming online auction site has announced it will now be providing registered charities with the opportunity to upload free listings to the platform for life.



Ever keen to make it easy for individuals and companies to sell their wares on the web, the team at exciting new online auction venture Poundseller have announced in recent days that they will now be waiving all fees for UK registered charities, regardless of the size or value of the item they are looking to advertise.



Charitable organisations will not be asked to pay the company’s standard £1 listing fee, but will receive the same benefits as an everyday seller; they will not be charged any commission on their sale, they will not encounter any hidden charges, and their listing will appear on Poundseller’s homepage as soon as it is set live. In essence, all money raised from the sale of the item will be returned directly to the charity – and as Poundseller’s managing director Matt James explains, this is the way it should be.



“Most charities are now getting to grips with all the web has to offer and as such are actively selling goods via auction sites to raise funds,” he explains. “We want to help these organisations make as much money as possible without being confronted with what can often seem like a never-ending list of admin charges and commission. We firmly believe that all online auction sites should be offering a similar deal to charities, especially as the country continues to fight its way out of the recession, and we hope that giving charities the chance to list items for free will encourage even more organisations to head online to heighten awareness of their cause.”



Poundseller is the only auction site in the UK to allow users to advertise items of any size and value for a flat rate of £1 per listing, without commission or membership fees. For more information on Poundseller’s policies, please click here.



About Poundseller

Poundseller is one of the UK’s fastest-growing online auction sites. Founded in 2012, the company does not charge commission, membership or sales fees, ensuring that their auction platform remains a user-friendly and cost-effective option for those who just simply want to sell online! Visit the website or contact the company by emailing contact@poundseller.co.uk.