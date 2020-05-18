Pour Point Depressants Market Is Showing Huge Gain from Automotive Setor : By Key Players Clariant, Chevron, Sanyo Chemicals, Croda, Lubrizol

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Pour point depressants market size has been witnessing an unprecedented growth rate over the last few years owing to increased production of passenger cars coupled with growing consumer focus towards fuel-efficient vehicles. Continuous oil & gas exploration activities to support the demand for lubricants and fuel has surged the consumption of pour point depressants (PPDs). Technological innovations have also stimulated development of products suited for deployment in challenging environments and high temperature applications. Global Market Insights, Inc. has estimated that pour point depressants market will exceed USD 935 million in valuation by 2025.



Frontrunners in the Pour Point Depressants Market:



Several players in the industry are evolving and expanding their business landscape, participating in collaborations and launching novel products for gaining augmented market share. Prominent names constituting PPD industry's competitive hierarchy include Lehmann & Voss, Clariant, Chevron, Sanyo Chemicals, Croda, and Lubrizol, among others. A significant number of these companies are involved in boosting investments in new products and undertake continuous R&D initiatives to meet consumer demand and endorse the benefits of PPD.



Rising concerns pertaining to vehicles emissions has led to the proliferation of the dual-clutch technology, which offers improved fuel efficiency. Substantial focus on maintenance and servicing of automotive products & equipment has compelled manufacturers to develop high quality fuel additives, which will be a major factor influencing pour point depressants market outlook over the forecast period. Widespread use in the production of auto fluids as well as hydraulic, bearing and gear oils will generate considerable demand for the substances.



Increasing demand for additives in oil drilling and extraction equipment will offer a tremendous boost to the thriving pour point depressants industry trends in Europe. Manufacturers in the region are extensively taking advantage of the booming oil & gas opportunities and enhanced drilling technologies, in turn fuelling the demand for PPD products. Producers are adopting PPD as additives used in jet fuels as they have proved to be an efficient way to prevent ice crystal formation which hampers the fuel flow system. Production of high-quality fuel additives and will positively transform Europe pour point depressants market outlook to support the increased air traffic in the region.