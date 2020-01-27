Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Reigning participants in powder coating equipment market are investing intrinsically towards offering highly improved and diversified powder coating equipment with superlative performance, minimal and affordable pricing as well as robust and extremely low maintenance.



Besides innovations in production, the players are specifically concentrating on offering customer aligned products based on customization. Additionally. Several industry behemoths are also focusing on geographical expansion to address unmet demands, thus ensuring a rewarding geographical expanse. These intensive details on market highlights are in line with Adroit Market Research's recent report offering titled, 'Global Powder Coating Equipment Market by Product, Application, and Region', included in its growing online data archive.'



Aligning with improved consumer expectations for improved powder coating solutions with superlative user convenience, leading players are diversifying their product portfolios with optimum precisions. To cite an instance, US based powder coating equipment manufacturer Nordson has recently unveiled its advanced powder coating equipment under the brand, Encore, designed to offer maximum control during powder coating to ensure maximum user convenience.



The latest addition is integrated with a large touchscreen display equipped with interactive graphics and symbolic navigation to attain high end precision. Yet another characteristic feature is its multi-linguistic operating system to eliminate errors and discrepancies. The development is a recent one and is likely to steer million dollar growth opportunities in global powder coating equipment market in the coming years.



Market participants are also specifically focusing on property improvisation with large scale property developments comprising scratch resistance, robust built as well as glossy outlook to align with versatile consumer preferences. High end products find multi industry applications comprising automotive, ship building, smart device and the like.



M&A Strategies Continue to Remain Bankable Staples amongst Lead Players



Besides new product innovations and geographical expansions, frontline players are also investing in M&A strategies to diversify their expertise. In this line, leading powder coating equipment player Carlisle Fluid Tech has undersigned an acquisition deal of Ecco Finishing which is best known for providing advanced products catering to pressure painting equipment and sealant applicators, catering to multiple end-users such as plastics, leather, ceramics, and wood amongst others. With this deal in place, Carlisle envisions to improve its product offerings with several flagship Ecco products and technologies.



Powder coatings are used extensively to offer a coating and protection to substances and substrates. Powder coating equipment system need to complement with liquid coating to enable smooth and even coating.



Additionally, manufacturers are also developing unique powder coating equipment systems ideal for all surfaces, with convenient operational ease and high efficiency. Powder coatings are witnessing multiple adoption across end -use industries as a means to attain corrosion resistance. As powder coatings are integral to lend an aesthetic appeal to all consumer, commercial, and industrial products, besides improving durability, powder coatings are likely to witness rampant adoption thus pushing substantial growth in global powder coatings equipment market.



The global powder coating equipment industry is highly fragmented in nature as large number of unorganized manufacturers are operating in India, China, and Brazil. Some prominent manufacturers operating in this industry are Nordson Corporation, Carlisle, WAGNER, Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., SATA GmbH & Co. KG, IHI Ionbond Ag, GEMA AG, Anest Iwata, Valco Melton and Plasma Powders & Systems Inc.



Key segments of the global powder coating equipment market



Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)





- Ovens & Booths



- Powder Coat Guns



- Others





Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)





- Consumer Goods



- Architectural



- Automotive



- General Industries



- Furniture



- Others





Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)





- North America





- S.









- Europe





- K.



- Germany









- Asia Pacific





- India



- China









- Central & South America





- Brazil









- Middle East & Africa







