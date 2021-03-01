New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The global Powder Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 18.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increase in demand owing to its properties such as durability, scratch resistance, and glossy look which are influencing the market growth. Growing popularity among end users, especially automotive, shipbuilding and pipeline industries, will also encourage the growth of the market. The implementation of stringent regulations across several countries, regarding green and solvent-free coating technologies, will lead to a reduced amount of VOC emissions. This will boost the demand for powder coatings worldwide.



Powder coatings can be used on a variety of substrates, including metallic and non-metallic materials, having a wide range of colors, thicknesses, finishes, and textures. They can be easily applied in much higher thicknesses compared to conventional liquid coatings without running, dipping, or sagging. Moreover, since powder coatings are composed entirely of solid coating material, applying coating of a specific thickness can be achieved with fewer applications of powder.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Powder Coatings market and profiled in the report are:



PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Resin type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Thermoset

Polyester

Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others (Fluoropolymer)

Thermoplastic

Nylon

Polyolefin

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)



Coating type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Electrostatic Spray Coating

Fluidized Bed Coating

Electrostatic Fluidized Bed Process

Flame Spraying



Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Metallic

Nickel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Tribological Materials

Molybdenum

Titanium

Non-metallic

Polymer

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Polyethylene

Polyester

Ceramics

Zirconia

Titania

Alumina

Chromia

Yttria

Intermetallic

Ti-Al

Ni-Ti

Ni-Al

Fe-Al



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Consumer goods

Architectural

Automotive

General industries

Furniture

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Powder coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Powder coatings Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Powder coatings Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Recent Developments



4.5. Powder coatings Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Powder Coatings market and its competitive landscape.



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



