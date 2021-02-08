New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- The newest report compiled by Reports and Data, titled 'Global Powder Coatings Market Forecast to 2027,' serves as an appropriate prototype of the global Powder Coatings market. The latest study offers critical details on the market's ongoing trends and latest developments. The report endows the reader with a panoramic view of the Powder Coatings industry, simultaneously offering viable insights into the anticipated market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. These insights are bound to help readers visualize the key outcomes of this industry in the near future and take necessary measures to stand tall, even during times as challenging as the current COVID-19 crisis. Venture capitalists and the key businesses involved in this sector are the primary addressees of this report, which is intended to assist them in decision-making and formulating productive business plans.



In the later segment of this report, our team of market researchers has holistically covered the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Powder Coatings market. The outbreak has resulted in several dramatic changes in the current Powder Coatings business sphere, wreaking a significant financial crunch for the leading vendors and producers in this industry. Furthermore, the report elaborates on the current financial positions of the key market players in the present market situation. The report concludes with vital data and information pertaining to the global market growth on both regional and global levels.



Key participants include: PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, among others.



Scope of the Global Powder Coatings Market:



One of the significant components of the global Powder Coatings market is the methodical segmentation of the market. Therefore, the broad market segmentation comprises the leading product type spectrum, application outlook, end-user industry landscape, key geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report includes the varied perspectives of several industry analysts on the current market scenario, its past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts. The report estimates the financial positions of the key players, their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios over the projected timeframe. These analysts have made extensive use of various analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis SWOT analysis and investment assessment, to give an accurate assessment of the Powder Coatings market's future value.



Resin type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Thermoset

Polyester

Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others (Fluoropolymer)



Coating type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Electrostatic Spray Coating

Fluidized Bed Coating

Electrostatic Fluidized Bed Process

Flame Spraying



Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Metallic

Nickel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Tribological Materials

Molybdenum

Titanium

Non-metallic

Polymer

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Polyethylene



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Consumer goods

Architectural

Automotive

General industries

Furniture

Others



Major Highlights of the Report:



The latest report analyzes a variety of manufacturing processes employed by the key companies to build on their product portfolios.

The report determines the respective market shares of these companies and their contribution to the overall market development.

The report discusses the production capacity, manufacturing costs, gross margins, pricing models, and revenue shares of the key market contenders.

The report offers crucial insights into the market, including essential information regarding the production capacity, market growth, and revenues accumulated by each geographical segment over the forecast duration.

The report further sheds light on the product pricing patterns, total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate of each market competitor.

In the concluding section, the report emphasizes the product portfolios of these market players. Moreover, it describes the product specifications and their application landscape.



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South-east Asia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



Key questions addressed in the report:



What are the predominant factors propelling the global Powder Coatings market development?

Who are the leading distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the Powder Coatings business sector?

What are the significant market opportunities and challenges for the v global market vendors?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the leading market players in the Powder Coatings market over the projected period?



