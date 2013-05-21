Powder Coatings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 New Study by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Worldwide Powder Coatings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018” to its database



Increasing demand from end-use industries and growing technological advances coupled with a favorable regulatory scenario has resulted in significant increase in market penetration for powder coatings across a host of applications.



This market research report comprises a detailed description on the forecast and analysis of the powder coatings market on a global as well as regional level. The forecasted demand is based on volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for a time period ranging from 2012 to 2018. The study consists of drivers and restraints of the powder coatings market and their impact on the growth of the market within the forecast period. In addition, the study includes opportunities available for the powder coatings market on a global and regional basis.



For better understanding of the powder coatings market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. In addition, a comprehensive study of the Porters five forces model has been provided for better understanding of the intensity of competition present in the powder coatings market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The powder coatings market is segmented based on its application and geography and each segment is forecast in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). All application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and are forecast over a period from 2012 to 2018. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Analysis and forecast is based on current trends and ranging over a period of six years, from 2012 to 2018.



Detailed profiles of certain leading companies are covered in this report along with detailed analysis of their market share. The profile includes renowned companies such as AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, DuPont, BASF, Valspar, Nippon Paints, Kansai Paints and Jotun among others. The company profile includes attributes such as company and financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments. The market has been segmented as below:

Powder coatings market by application

Appliances

Architectural

Automotives

General industry

Furniture

Others

Powder coatings by geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



