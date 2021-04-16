New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems market was valued at USD 831.59 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1046.57 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.34%. The major factors which drive the market for Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems include the reduction in dust contamination and deaeration time, High production capacity and increased dispersion quality. The other significant factors which drive the industry is due to the inclusion of dispersion system in various industries for avoiding spilling of dust particles. The System is a highly-efficient and flexible in liquid powder mix system. The mixing technology ranges from fast emulsification of powders into immiscible liquids, to simple blending of Newtonian fluids. With conventional mixing systems, it is quite common for operators to contend with either a long cycle time or less than ideal product quality due to inadequate mixing. In extreme cases, powders intentionally overdose, and the undispersed agglomerates are filtered out. This mixing system eliminates dust formation that can contaminate products, helps make the workplace safer, and saves money by reducing dust loss. These systems is also used to disperse concentrates into liquids and will cut batch times, improve operator safety and ergonomics, minimize energy consumption, and eliminate dusting and air entrainment across many industries. One of the main challenges of the industry is the increase in the usage of conventional induction technology in small and medium-scale enterprises.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Admix Inc. (US), John Bean Technologies Ltd. (US), SPX Flow (US), Ystral GmbH (Germany), IDEX Corporation (US), Charles Ross & Son Co. (US), Hayward Gordon Group (Canada), Axiflow Technologies Ltd. (US), Silverson Machines Inc. (UK), Noritake Co. Ltd (Japan), IKA Werke GmbH (Germany), and Joshua Greaves & Sons Ltd. (UK).



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems market.



Process (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Continuous Processing



Batch Processing



Mixing Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



In-Tank



In-Line



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food & Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics and Personal Care



Chemical



Others



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



