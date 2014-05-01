Recently published research from GlobalData, "Power Annual Deals Analysis 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- GlobalData's "Power Annual Deals Analysis 2013" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and financings in the power market. The report provides detailed information on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equity/debt offerings, private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) and partnership transactions registered in the power industry in 2013. The report provides detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the past five years, categorized into deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report discloses information on the top PE/VC and advisory firms in the power industry.
GlobalData derived the data presented in this report from proprietary in-house Power deals database and primary and secondary research.
Scope
- Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena
- Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, cogeneration, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, transformation technologies, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets.
- Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry
- Summary of power deals globally in the last five years
- Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry
- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
- League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner
- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry
- Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the power market
- Identify major private equity/venture capital firms that are providing finance in the power market
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry
- Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry
- Identify top deals makers in the power market
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