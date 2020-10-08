New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The new report titled 'Global Power Assisted Steering Market' published by Reports and Data, offers significant information about the Power Assisted Steering industry, underscoring the valuable facts and figures pertaining to market growth. This intelligent study explores the global market extensively and presents systematic data and statistics related to the industry chain structures, manufacturing costs, and raw material suppliers. The latest research report provides a concise summary of the primary segments of the Power Assisted Steering market. The report additionally evaluates the market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution figures in the historical years (2017-2018). Using the aforementioned details, the report offers a precise forecast estimation of the market during the projected period of 2020-2027.



The global Power Assisted Steering market report involves an all-inclusive analysis of the pre- and post-pandemic market scenarios and covers all the recent changes, including both market developments and disruptions, observed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest study takes a closer look into the Power Assisted Steering market that has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and its resulting economic downfall for the last several months. The extensive impact of the pandemic on the global Power Assisted Steering industry has culminated in drastic changes in business settings and operations.



Competitive Overview:



Robert Bosch GmbH, JTEKT Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Nexteer Automotive Corporation, NSK Ltd, Showa Corporation, and Mando Corporation.



Reports and Data has segmented the Global Power Assisted Steering Market on the basis of Product, Method, Application, and Region:



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Mechanism Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Electronic Power Steering (EPS)

Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

Electrically Assisted Hydraulic Power Steering



Component Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Hydraulic Pump

Steering/Coloumn/Rack

Sensors

Electric Motor

Others



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



In accordance with the present market standards, the research report has expounded on the latest strategic policies and development patterns followed by the key market players. The report is a presumptive business document intended to help businesses in this industry vertical devise their future marketing strategies. The report encompasses the present and future growth opportunities for the rapidly growing industry segments. Additionally, the report includes investment and development trend analysis, along with extensive coverage of product specification, product cost structure, manufacturing methods, and pricing policies.



