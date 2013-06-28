Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Power Backup Market in India 2012 market report to its offering

Inadvertent power outages, thunderstorms, electrical circuit failure, blackouts, spikes and many other issues trouble the electricity supply in India. Herein rises the importance of clean, uninterrupted source of power supply. Power Backup devices in the form of gensets, UPS and inverters provide consumers with that solution.



The report begins with the introduction section which offers a brief insight into the installed capacity of electricity in India and the demand-supply gap in terms of electricity generation in parts of India. The different types of power backups are also defined. A market segmentation of power backup devices are shown both product based as well as end-user based. The market overview section provides an insight into the Indian gensets market followed by the UPS and inverter market, highlighting the market size and growth. Market segmentations of various power backups are also shown.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the power backup industry. Demand for power backup devices is expected to increase with increasing deficiency in Indian energy sector. Rising disposable income and growing demand from telecom generates huge demand for power backup segment. Demand from the rural sector plays a key role in the growth of the market. The key challenges include competition from unorganized sector and lack of brand awareness and threat from imported Chinese products. Decrease in Growth of Desktop Sales is leading to slower growth in SOHO and SME UPS segment.



Various sectors which creates great demand for power backup devices like the Banking sector, IT/ITeS, Health care sector, Organized retail sector and Hospitality sector is also described.



A brief overview of the current trends prevalent with the power backup market is given which includes use of solar technology, capacity based planning and solar hybrid generators. Key associations which are working towards the development of power electronics in India like the Indian Diesel Engine Manufactures Association, UPS Manufacturers & Dealers Association and Bureau of Energy Efficiency are briefly mentioned.



The competition section begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. It outlays the competitive landscape of the power backup market in India briefing about the domestic players existing in the market. This section provides a three dimensional analysis of domestic key players revenues, profits and market capitalization. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights and their product portfolio providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.

The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies for the power backup market in India.



Companies Mentioned



1. List of Public Companies

a) Birla Power Solutions Ltd.

b) Honda Siel Power Products Ltd.

c) Cummins India Ltd.

d) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

e) Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

f) Greaves Cotton Ltd.

g) Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.

h) Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.



2. List of Private Companies

a) Microtek International Private Ltd.

b) Su-Kam Communication Systems Private Ltd.

c) Luminous Electronics Private Ltd.

d) Emerson Network Power (India) Private Ltd.

e) Kevin Power Solutions Private Ltd.

f) Asia Powercom Private Ltd.

g) American Power Conversion (India) Private Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/116508/power-backup-market-in-india-2012.html