Power Backup Market in India 2013: Latest Survey Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Latest market research report titled Power Backup Market in India 2013 identifies the demand supply gap in power distribution as the primary reason for the boom in demand within the domestic power backup market. The power backup sector can be categorized into four broad segments, UPS, Diesel Generators, Inverters and Batteries.



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UPS segment has witnessed a consistent rise in demand owing to the rapid development of the IT sector, along with growing consciousness among individuals about protecting costly electronic equipment that can be adversely affected by sudden power failures. Demand for gensets comes from various sectors such as IT and ITes, telecom and construction, while inverters are primarily used in households, shops and commercial establishments.



Manufacturing hub of the Indian power backup industry is concentrated in North India, particularly Himachal Pradesh and Kolkata. Power deficit in Southern India has triggered the demand for power backup in this region, with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala representing the highest share. Shortage in coal and gas, the primary raw materials for power generation, further aggravates the shortage in power supply. With time, consumers have emerged as being less tolerant about the duration of power cuts, which provides future growth prospects for the players to capitalize upon.



Table of Content



1: Executive Summary



Macroeconomic Indicators

2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Nov 2012 – Apr 2013)

3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Sep 2011-Feb 2012), Exchange Rate: Monthly (Dec 2012 – May 2013)

4: Lending Rate: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), Trade Balance: Annual, FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)



Introduction

5: Power backup – Market segmentation: End-user based

6: Power Back up Solutions Overview – Types of UPS

7: Power Back up Solutions Overview – Types of Generators

8: Power Back up Solutions Overview – Types of Inverters



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Market Overview

9: UPS – Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise; 2012 – 2017e), Market Size & Growth (Volume-Wise; 2012 – 2017e), UPS Market Share (2012)

10: Diesel Generators – Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise; 2011 – 2017e), Market Size & Growth (Volume-Wise; 2011 – 2017e), Generator Market Segments (2012)

11: Inverters – Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise; 2011 – 2017e), Inverter Market Segments (Value-wise; 2012)

12: Battery – Market Overview, Inverter and Battery – Cost Break-Up (2012), Inverter Battery – Product Segments (2012), Inverter Battery Capacity – Market Share (2012)



Key Production and Demand Hubs

13: Major Manufacturing Hubs

14: Key Demand Regions



Supply Chain Analysis

15: Supply Chain Analysis – Power Backup Solutions

16-17: Power Backup Market – Channel Partners



Key Demand Sectors

18-23: Power backup – Key Demand Sectors



Drivers & Challenges

24: Drivers and Challenges Summary

25-28: Drivers

29-32: Challenges



Government Associations

Slide 33: Major Government Associations



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