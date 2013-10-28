Power Backup Market in India 2013 : Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Netscribes’ latest market research report titled Power Backup Market in India 2013 identifies the demand supply gap in power distribution as the primary reason for the boom in demand within the domestic power backup market. The power backup sector can be categorized into four broad segments, UPS, Diesel Generators, Inverters and Batteries. UPS segment has witnessed a consistent rise in demand owing to the rapid development of the IT sector, along with growing consciousness among individuals about protecting costly electronic equipment that can be adversely affected by sudden power failures. Demand for gensets comes from various sectors such as IT and ITes, telecom and construction, while inverters are primarily used in households, shops and commercial establishments.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/power-backup-market-in-india-2013-report.html



Slide 1: Executive Summary



Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Nov 2012 – Apr 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Sep 2011-Feb 2012), Exchange Rate: Monthly (Dec 2012 – May 2013)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), Trade Balance: Annual, FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)



Introduction

Slide 5: Power backup – Market segmentation: End-user based

Slide 6: Power Back up Solutions Overview – Types of UPS

Slide 7: Power Back up Solutions Overview – Types of Generators

Slide 8: Power Back up Solutions Overview – Types of Inverters



Read Power Market Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/power-market-reports-26.html



Manufacturing hub of the Indian power backup industry is concentrated in North India, particularly Himachal Pradesh and Kolkata. Power deficit in Southern India has triggered the demand for power backup in this region, with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala representing the highest share. Shortage in coal and gas, the primary raw materials for power generation, further aggravates the shortage in power supply. With time, consumers have emerged as being less tolerant about the duration of power cuts, which provides future growth prospects for the players to capitalize upon.



Drivers & Challenges

1. Peak Power Scenario (2013)

2. Rise in Aggregate Annual Consumption (2005, 2015e, 2025e)

3. Rise in Aggregate Annual Disposable Income (2005, 2015e, 2025e)

4. Rise in Telecom Towers ( 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012e, 2013e, 2014e)

5. Rise in Wireless Subscriber Base (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012e)

6. Indian Population Segmentation (2011)

7. Electrification Status of Indian Villages

8. Power Backup Sector – Market Segments

9. Power Backup Battery – Market Segments

10. Growth in Inverter Imports from China (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12)

11. Growth in Desktop Sales (2011, 2012, 2013e, 2014e)

12. Growth in Notebook Sales (2011, 2012, 2013e, 2014e)



Read All Latest Market Research Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/latest-report.html



Competitive Landscape

1. Competitive Benchmarking – Key Ratios of 4 Major Public Companies – Operational & Financial Basis (FY2012)

2. Company profiles (All Companies)

a. Ownership Structure (Private Companies)

b. Financial Snapshot

c. Key Business segments (Public Companies)

d. Key Geographic segments (Public Companies)



Power Market Related Report



Global and China Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Industry 2013 (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-uninterruptible-power-supply-ups-industry-2013-market-research-report-report.html)



Dye Sensitized Cell Markets - 2013(http://www.researchmoz.us/dye-sensitized-cell-markets-2013-report.html)



Power Backup Market in India 2013(http://www.researchmoz.us/power-backup-market-in-india-2013-report.html)



Power Transformers Market(http://www.researchmoz.us/power-transformer-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019-report.html)



About Us

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog: http://industryresearchnews.blogspot.com