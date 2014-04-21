New Energy market report from Netscribes: "Power Backup Market in India 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Power Backup Market in India 2014 states the demand-supply gap in power distribution as the main reason for the boom in the power backup market. The power backup sector can be categorized into four broad segments, UPS, Diesel Generators, Inverters and Batteries. UPS segment has witnessed a consistent rise in demand owing to the rapid development of the IT sector along with growing consciousness among individuals to protect costly electronic equipments which can be adversely affected by sudden power failures. Demand for generator sets come from various sectors such as IT and ITes, telecom and construction while inverters are primarily used in households, shops and commercial establishments.
Manufacturing hub of the Indian power backup industry is concentrated in North India, particularly Himachal Pradesh, and Kolkata. Power deficit in the southern region of the country has triggered the demand for power backup in these regions. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala generate the highest share of the overall demand for power backup in the country. Shortage in coal and gas, the primary raw materials for power generation, further aggravates the shortage in power supply. With time, consumers have emerged to be less tolerant about the duration of power cuts, thus providing tremendous growth prospects, which players can capitalize upon.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Public Companies, 1. Birla Power Solutions Ltd., 2. Honda Siel Power Products Ltd., 3. Cummins India Ltd., 4. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., 5. Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., 6. Greaves Cotton Ltd., 7. Swelect Energy Systems Ltd., 8. Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., 9. Exide Industries Ltd., 10. HBL Power Systems Ltd., 11. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., , Private Companies, 1. Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., 2. Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd., 3. Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd., 4. Asia Powercom Pvt. Ltd.
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