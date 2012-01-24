New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2012 -- This report analyzes the Asia Pacific power boiler market in terms of power boiler units sold, power boiler revenues and market share of companies in terms of revenues. It also discusses the key drivers and restraints impacting the market. The report provides an in depth analysis of key Asia-Pacific power boiler markets-India, China, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea, Philippines Vietnam, and Australia. It provides data and analysis related to the market size, revenues, market share, average price and the regulations in each of these countries. The report also provides SWOT analysis of five key power boiler manufacturing companies in Asia Pacific region.
Scope
- Data on the revenue generated from power boiler sales for the leading countries of Asia-Pacific region.
- Data on the pricing and volume analysis for power boiler, globally, Asia-Pacific region and for leading countries of Asia-Pacific like India, China, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam and Australia.
- Revenue forecast at the global, regional and country level.
- Detailed market share analysis of top market participants such as Shanghai Electric Group Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limted, Donfang Electric Corporation Limted, Mitsubhishi Heavy Industries Limited, and Foster Wheeler AG
- Power market regulations for key countries
- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with key participants across the value chain
Reasons to get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for the power boiler market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest pricing trends, market shares and revenue growth.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage in the power boiler market's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Shanghai Electric Group Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited, Foster Wheeler AG
