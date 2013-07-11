Power Brands Helps Fuel the Success of Celebrity Beverages

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Leading beverage consulting company Power Brands LLC, is bringing momentum to some of the biggest brands in the industry with its proven strategies for beverage development, marketing and production.



Having played a role in the development of more than 500 beverage brands, Power Brands is currently collaborating on drink products from several prominent figures in film, television and music. The company is considered one of the leading beverage consultants in the industry, having provided expertise for celebrities such as Lady Gaga, 50 Cent, Montel Williams and cast members from Jersey Shore, among others. Influential figures such as Richard Branson and Donald Trump have been spotted drinking beverages that were developed by Power Brands.



One of Power Brands' clients success stories is an energy shot co-founded by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson called Street King. The product, which Power Brands helped to formulate, is the result of a collaboration between 50 Cent and Pure Growth Partners, a New York-based company that adds philanthropic missions to consumer brands.



"This unique product, geared toward the young, urban male demographic, is considered a market rival to 5-Hour Energy shots,"said Darin Ezra, CEO of Power Brands and former president of Pure Growth Partners' beverage division. "Each Street King purchased will provide a meal for a child in need, with the ultimate goal of feeding 1 billion children over the next 5 years."



Ezra was joined by a team of energy beverage experts with long track records of success in the industry, including Dan Ginsberg, former chief executive officer of Red Bull North America, who is assisting with Street King's sales, distribution and marketing.



Power Brands consulting has also played a role in a beverage company co-founded by Troy Carter, manager for Lady Gaga: FlavH20.



"We love their new product Pop Water's amazing packaging and low calorie fruit flavors," said Ezra. "The beverage is the result of Carter's own independent vision, though Lady Gaga holds an investment in the product as well."



Power Brands has led in the development of Ron Ron Juice, a beverage released by Ronnie Magro of MTV's Jersey Shore.



"Our company owns a stake in Ron Ron Juice brand," said Ezra. "this fruity, liquor-based beverage was created with the party scene in mind."



Magro also developed Smush Cocktails, catering to his "under 21" fans. Available in mojito, cosmopolitan, apple martini and margarita flavors, these alcohol-free beverages contain only 34 calories per serving. Power Brands consulted on Wolfgang Puck's low-calorie line of organic, cold-brewed iced coffee. Power Brands CEO was asked to discuss and comment on general marketing, branding and formulation of the product. "Based on the fact that cold brewing coffee provides a great deal more flavor than traditional hot brewing methods, this beverage indulges the millions of coffee lovers throughout the nation," said Ezra. For more information on Power Brands reviews and its beverage consulting services, visit http://www.powerbrands.us/ or call (800) 730-9445.



About Power Brands

Power Brands is an award winning beverage consultant company that assists in the development, production, sales and marketing of successful beverage brands. A leader in the beverage consultant industry, Power Brands has consulted on more than 500 beverage brands, including drink products from several prominent celebrities, including 50 Cent, Lady Gaga, Montel Williams and others. Visit http://www.powerbrands.us or call (800) 730-9445 for more information on beverage consulting services from Power Brands.