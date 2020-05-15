Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Growing demand for cargo and passenger aircraft along with the rising need for fuel-efficient engines might boost the Power by the Hour market. Recently, countries like China, Africa and India have witnessed sizeable demand for air travel and cargo transportation. Advent of advanced technologies like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) could positively impact PBH market growth. Evidently, several firms in the market are also focusing towards offering long-term contracts for aircraft engine maintenance.



Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4404



Key Companies in Power by the Hour market : - A J Walter Aviation Limited, AAR, AIR FRANCE-KLM Engineering & Maintenance, Ameco, EFTEC UK Ltd., Evergreen Aviation Technologies (EGAT), Exodus Aviation, GE Aviation, Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, JSSI, Lufthansa Technik, MTU Aero Engines AG, Rolls-Royce plc, SIA Engineering Company, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Textron Inc., Turkish Technic Inc., United Technologies



Supportive government initiatives geared towards increasing trade & tourism as well as rising number of air passengers booking flights for long-haul routes might majorly stimulate wide body commercial aircrafts demand.



Notably, developing countries like India, Brazil and China have seen a rise in the development of megacities. Meanwhile, increasing air passengers have influenced airline companies to shift their focus towards offering aircrafts that cover long-haul routes. Speculating these determinants, it is likely that the commercial aviation industry may offer noteworthy growth to the Power by the Hour market.



Rise in demand for modification and upgradation of new as well as existing airplane fleet is supplementing the heavy maintenance segment growth. The advent of highly optimized aircraft engines along with the increasing need for lightweight components is anticipated to propel Power by the Hour market.



As per Global Market Insights, Inc., escalating demand for next-generation wide-body airplane in North America and Europe could positively influence the heavy maintenance segment over the coming years.



In fact, AirAsia X recently extended its agreement with AFI KLM E&M to maintain its latest A330neo aircraft. As per the extended contract, the company would offer repair services and component pools to the airline. Also, it would help with all logistics related services for a number of its major components.



North America is expected to hold a major share in global Power by the Hour market. Aspects like growing inclination towards upgrading old aircraft with advanced components and escalating requirement for long-range wide-body airplanes are projected to stimulate regional market share. Additionally, the presence of renowned aircraft engine & component manufacturers could likely foster North America Power by the Hour market.



Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4404



Lack of trained MRO maintenance workforce and high manufacturing cost associated with aircraft parts & components could major restraints Power by the Hour market growth. With the rising number of available seat miles, airlines firms are now focusing more on provide on-time services as any delay can cost a hefty amount of penalty.



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com