Power Device Analyzer Market Worth $527 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.2% During the Forecast Period.

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Power Device Analyzer Market by Type (Both AC and DC; AC), Current (Above 1000 A, Below 1000 A), End-User (Automotive, Energy, Wireless Communication, Consumer Electronics, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Power Device Analyzer Market is projected to reach USD 527 million by 2024 from an estimated market size of USD 430 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth for power device analyzer is due to the growing adoption for high-performance and power-efficient devices for consumer and healthcare sector along with investments in electric vehicles due to the concern towards hazardous environmental affect.



Download PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=259267665



The consumer electronics & appliances segment is expected to be the most significant Power Device Analyzer Market, by end-user, during the forecast period



The consumer segment is projected to be the most significant Power Device Analyzer Market, by end-user, during the forecast period. It has the largest share of the Power Device Analyzer Market owing to the growth in the demand for consumer electronics products such as air-condition, smartphones, refrigerators, laptops, smart TV, and smartwatch. The rapid growth in the overall population along with people becoming tech-savvy, will increase the demand for consumer electronics leading to an increase in the demand for power device analyzer.



The both AC and DC segment is expected to be the largest Power Device Analyzer Market, by type, during the forecast period



The both AC and DC segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Both AC and DC power device analyzer are majorly used to perform component level analysis as well as system-level analysis. It is majorly used to test products such as HID lighting, Lighting consumer product, ballast testing, engineering labs, solar pane, electric vehicle, wireless battery charging, three-phase motors & drives. Growing demand for electric cars along with an investment towards the solar industry will drive the need for both AC and DC power device analyzer.



Browse and in-depth TOC on "Power Device Analyzer Market"



87 - Tables

25 - Figures

161 - Pages



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Power Device Analyzer Market during the forecast period.



In this report, the Power Device Analyzer Market has been analyzed for five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.



The growing demand for consumer electronics and increasing industrial automation in the countries like India & Japan along with stringent regulations and standards for the use of electronics in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India are the driving factors for the growth of Power Device Analyzer Market in Asia Pacific.



Speak to Analyst:



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=259267665



To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Power Device Analyzer Market. These include Keysight Technologies (US), Yokogawa (Japan), Fortive (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Hioki E.E. Corporation (Japan), Newtons4th (UK), and Iwatsu (Japan). The leading players are trying to establish themselves in the markets of developed countries and are adopting various strategies to increase their respective market shares



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com