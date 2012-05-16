Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- “Power Discretes Market to 2016 - Energy Efficiency Initiatives in the Power Sector to Increase Market Demand” provides key information and analysis on the market opportunities in the power discretes industry. The report covers the technological developments, industry dynamics, information on the revenue and volume of the power discretes market, and the market share of the suppliers. The report also provides product - based, region-based and end-use based forecasts up to 2016. The product based forecasts up to 2016 are given for the MOSFETs, IGBTs, rectifiers, thyristors and BJTs. The key market trends for wide range of power discrete applications in ICT, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive and renewable energy sectors are discussed. A key driver to the growth of the power discretes in the current scenario is demand for energy efficient products. Demand for efficient power transfer in data centers, automobiles and renewable power generation is increasing the demand for power discretes. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



Scope



- Market Size in terms of sales revenue and sales volume – Historical data 2004 to 2011 given. Forecast forward until 2016.

- In power discretes market, key product types such as MOSFETs, IGBTs, rectifiers, thyristors and BJTs have been covered.

- Market Share for the year 2011.

- Key regions such as Asia Pacific, European Union and North America have been covered. Key regions of European Union such as Western Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe and, Central and Eastern Europe are also discussed.

- Market statistics for key countries such as Germany, Italy, Sweden, France, UK, Poland, Hungary, Japan and China have been provided.

- Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Semiconductor Company, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi, Vishay Intertechnology and Fairchild Semiconductor are discussed.

- Different Analytical Frameworks such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT Analysis have been used to give a global comprehensive view of power discrete semiconductors.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/power-discretes-market-to-2016-energy-efficiency-initiatives-in-the-power-sector-to-increase-market-demand-report-537990